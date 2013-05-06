TV Ratings: FOX and CBS split slow Sunday night

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 5, 2013.

On a sluggish Sunday night, FOX won a narrow victory over CBS among young adults thanks to its animated comedies (and a NASCAR-created delay on the East Coast), while CBS was the night’s most-watched network, and “Once Upon a Time” rebounded slightly from last week’s series-low.

For the night, FOX averaged a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, and 5.95 million viewers overall. CBS was second with a 1.9 demo rating and 9.39 million viewers, followed by ABC (1.6, 5.75 million) and NBC (1.2, 4.01 million).

7 p.m. — FOX won the hour among young adults with the combination of a repeat “Simpsons” and a new “Cleveland Show” (2.1, 7.24 million), followed by ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (1.5, 5.86 million), CBS’ “60 Minutes” (1.2, 10.5 million) and an NBC repeat of “The Voice” (0.7, 2.57 million).

8 p.m. — CBS, ABC and FOX tied for the hour among young adults with a 2.2 rating, but the first hour of CBS’ “The Amazing Race” finale was the most-watched of the bunch, with 9.12 million viewers, followed by “Once Upon a Time” (7.39 million) and FOX’s combination of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” (6.11 million). “The Voice” repeat (1.1, 4.06 million) was way back in fourth.

9 p.m. — Hour two of “The Amazing Race” finale (2.3, 8.78 million) dipped in viewers but went up among young adults, but won the hour by both measures, followed by “Family Guy” and “American Dad” on FOX (2.1, 4.49 million), “Revenge” on ABC (1.8, 6.23 million) and the first hour of “Celebrity Apprentice” on NBC (1.3, 4.32 million).



10 p.m. — The season finale of “The Mentalist” (1.7, 9.17 million) won the hour for CBS, followed by hour two of “Celebrity Apprentice” (1.6, 5.11 million) and what was likely the series finale of ABC’s “Red Widow” (0.9, 3.52 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.