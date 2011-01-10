TV Ratings: FOX dominates Sunday with NFL, animation

Fast National ratings for Sunday, January 9, 2011.

The combination of NFL postseason overrun and Animation Domination helped FOX rule Sunday night in all key measures. Meanwhile, NBC got a solid two-hour premiere for the new drama “The Cape.”

For the night, FOX averaged a whopping 7.1 rating among adults 18-49, far and way tops in the key demographic. ABC was a distant second witha 2.6 rating, with CBS’ 2.2 rating and NBC’s 1.8 rating following.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 17.4 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share. That crushed CBS’ 6.3/10 and 10.26 million viewers and ABC’s 5.9/9 and 9.43 million viewers. NBC was fourth with a 4.3/7 and 7 million viewers.

7 p.m. – FOX’s coverage of the conclusion of the Philadelphia-Green Bay playoff game gave the network 32.85 million viewers and a 12.0 rating among adults 18-49 for the hour. CBS was a distant second with 10.45 million viewers. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 7.55 million viewers, beating the 3.99 million viewers for “Dateline NBC.”

8 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall in the 8 p.m. hour with 11.9 million viewers for “CSI: Miami.” FOX’s “The Simpsons” (12.65 million viewers and a 5.7 demo rating) and the series premiere of “Bob’s Burgers” (9.41 million viewers and a 4.5 demo rating) finished second overall and won the hour in the key demo. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was third with 9.11 million viewers, leaving NBC’s “Dateline” in fourth with 7.25 million viewers.

9 p.m. – ABC grabbed the 9 p.m. hour with 12.69 million viewers for “Desperate Housewives,” which finished second with a 3.8 rating in the key demo. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” was second overall with 11.595 million viewers. The first hour of NBC’s premiere of “The Cape” averaged 8.496 million viewers and a 2.6 rating in the key demo, rising from its lead-in in all measures. FOX’s “Family Guy” and “The Cleveland Show” finished fourth overall with 8.32 million viewers and won the key demo with 4.1 rating.

10 p.m. – ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 8.38 million viewers, coming in second in the demo. NBC’s “The Cape” slipped only slightly to 8.28 million viewers in its second hour and won the hour with a 2.6 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was third with 7.09 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.