TV Ratings: FOX’s ‘Dance,’ CBS repeats yield Thursday split

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 16, 2011.

Viewers proved to be less interested in Thursday “So You Think You Can Dance” results shows than in regular performance episodes, but the FOX talent show still delivered the night’s best ratings among young viewers. But it was CBS’ repeats that controlled Thursday overall.

For the night, FOX averaged a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, narrowly winning the key demographic. ABC’s 1.5 rating and the 1.4 rating for CBS were close behind. NBC was fourth with a 0.9 rating, while The CW averaged a 0.4 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.18 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share for the night. ABC averaged 5.03 million viewers for second, just ahead of the 4.83 million viewers for FOX. NBC’s 1.7/3 and 2.6 million viewers finished fourth, while The CW averaged 1.08 million and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” hit season lows in winning the 8 p.m. hour, but still averaged 6.3 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for what should have been its first elimination episode. CBS Was a close second with 6.12 million viewers for “The Big Bang Theory” and “Rules of Engagement.” ABC’s repeat of “Wipeout” averaged 5.49 million viewers for third overall and finished second with a 1.6 demo rating. NBC’s “Community” and “30 Rock” were a distant fourth with 2.5 million viewers, beating the 1.08 million viewers for The CW’s “Vampire Diaries.”





9 p.m. – CBS grabbed first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 7.34 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” ABC’s “Wipeout” repeat was second with 6.05 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” episode averaged 3.36 million viewers, to top the 2.98 million viewers for “Office” and “Parks and Recreation” episodes on NBC. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.09 million viewers.

10 p.m. – The night’s biggest audience tuned in for “The Mentalist,” which drew 8.09 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s repeat of “Rookie Blue” averaged 3.53 million viewers in second. A new “Love Bites” averaged 2.33 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating for NBC, remaining stable in its third week.

