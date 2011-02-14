TV Ratings: Grammys rise, CBS dominates Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, February 13, 2011.

Whether driven by Bieber Fever or Lady Gaga Curiosity, the 2011 Grammys appear to have added viewers from last year’s telecast, not that CBS needed that slim bump to dominate Sunday night in all key measures.

CBS is boasting that the Grammys averaged 26.55 million viewers (including the extra 11 to 11:30 half-hour), the show’s largest audience in 10 years.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged an 8.2 rating, easily beating the combined totals for FOX (2.3 rating), ABC (2.0 rating) and NBC (0.9 rating) in the coveted demographic.

CBS also ruled overall, averaging 23.72 million viewers to go with a 13.4 rating/22 share. ABC was a distant second with a 4.6/8 and 7.44 million viewers. NBC was third with a 3.2/5 and 4.75 million viewers, edging out FOX’s 2.6/4 and 4.58 million.

7 p.m. – CBS’ primetime sweep started in the 7 p.m. hour with the 12.21 million viewers and 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 7.795 million viewers. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 4.78 million viewers, beating the 3.44 million for FOX’s repeat of “The Simpsons” and a new “American Dad.”

8 p.m. – The first hour of the Grammys telecast gave CBS 27.03 million viewers and a 9.5 rating in the key demo. ABC was a distant second overall with 6.45 million viewers for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” which beat the 5.66 million viewers for “Dateline NBC.” FOX’s new episodes of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” finished fourth overall with 4.92 million viewers, but second in the key demo with a 2.4 rating.

9 p.m. – The Grammys improved to 28.855 million viewers and a 10.9 demo rating in their second hour for CBS. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” was a distant second overall with 9.13 million viewers and finished third with a 2.6 demo rating. FOX’s new “Family Guy” and “The Cleveland Show” were third overall with 5.38 million viewers and second with a 2.8 demo rating. NBC’s repeat of “Harry’s Law” averaged 4.63 million viewers in fourth.

10 p.m. – The Grammys ended their primetime segment (an additional 30 minutes went on outside of primetime) with 26.795 million viewers and a 10.5 demo rating for CBS. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” averaged 6.4 million viewers in second. NBC was third with the 3.95 million for a repeat of “Harry’s Law.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.