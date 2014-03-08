TV Ratings: ‘Hannibal’ drops, ‘Enlisted’ rises and ABC and CBS split Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, March 7, 2014.

Once again, Friday night returns were predictable: “Shark Tank” topped the key demo and led ABC to victory among young viewers, while “Blue Bloods” dominated overall and capped off CBS' primetime sweep in that measure.

There were some minor variations below the leaders, though.

Boosted by a strong installment of “Dateline,” NBC's “Grimm” was up week-to-week overall and in the key demo, but “Hannibal” was down sharply.

FOX's “Enlisted” rose a hair in young viewers, but the military comedy couldn't boost “Raising Hope,” which fell.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.6 rating for Friday night, topping CBS' 1.4 rating and NBC's 1.3 rating in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 0.7 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.87 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/11 share for Friday primetime. ABC was second with 6.64 million viewers and a 4.3/7 for the night, followed by NBC's 5.24 million and 3.5/6. FOX averaged a 1.6/3 and 2.495 million viewers, beating The CW's 949,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – We're splitting hairs atop the 8 p.m. hour. CBS' “Undercover Boss” averaged 7.461 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 7.457 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for NBC's “Dateline.” ABC followed with “Last Man Standing” (6.095 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (3.56 million and a 0.9 key demo rating). FOX's repeat of “Bones” averaged 3.29 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, beating the 1.36 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for The CW's repeats of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” expanded CBS' overall advantage with 10.27 million viewers, but finished third for the 9 p.m. hour with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” averaged 7.49 million viewers for second and led the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC was third overall with 5.64 million viewers for “Grimm,” which finished second for the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with “Enlisted” (1.82 million and a 0.7 key demo rating) and “Raising Hope” (1.58 million and a 0.5 key demo). The CW's “Star-Crossed” encore averaged 537,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged 11.87 million viewers to dominate the 10 p.m. hour and came in second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “20/20” averaged 7.6 million viewers for second and a 1.8 key demo rating to lead the hour. On NBC, “Hannibal” slipped to 2.64 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, slipping both from last week and from its lead-in.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.