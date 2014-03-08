TV Ratings: ‘Hannibal’ drops, ‘Enlisted’ rises and ABC and CBS split Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, March 7, 2014.
Once again, Friday night returns were predictable: “Shark Tank” topped the key demo and led ABC to victory among young viewers, while “Blue Bloods” dominated overall and capped off CBS' primetime sweep in that measure.
There were some minor variations below the leaders, though.
Boosted by a strong installment of “Dateline,” NBC's “Grimm” was up week-to-week overall and in the key demo, but “Hannibal” was down sharply.
FOX's “Enlisted” rose a hair in young viewers, but the military comedy couldn't boost “Raising Hope,” which fell.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.6 rating for Friday night, topping CBS' 1.4 rating and NBC's 1.3 rating in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 0.7 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.87 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/11 share for Friday primetime. ABC was second with 6.64 million viewers and a 4.3/7 for the night, followed by NBC's 5.24 million and 3.5/6. FOX averaged a 1.6/3 and 2.495 million viewers, beating The CW's 949,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
8 p.m. – We're splitting hairs atop the 8 p.m. hour. CBS' “Undercover Boss” averaged 7.461 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 7.457 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for NBC's “Dateline.” ABC followed with “Last Man Standing” (6.095 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (3.56 million and a 0.9 key demo rating). FOX's repeat of “Bones” averaged 3.29 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, beating the 1.36 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for The CW's repeats of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” expanded CBS' overall advantage with 10.27 million viewers, but finished third for the 9 p.m. hour with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” averaged 7.49 million viewers for second and led the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC was third overall with 5.64 million viewers for “Grimm,” which finished second for the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with “Enlisted” (1.82 million and a 0.7 key demo rating) and “Raising Hope” (1.58 million and a 0.5 key demo). The CW's “Star-Crossed” encore averaged 537,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged 11.87 million viewers to dominate the 10 p.m. hour and came in second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “20/20” averaged 7.6 million viewers for second and a 1.8 key demo rating to lead the hour. On NBC, “Hannibal” slipped to 2.64 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, slipping both from last week and from its lead-in.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
“TV Ratings: ‘Hannibal’ drops…” WAAAH!
LALALALALATHISISNOTHAPPENING!
Not liking our chances for a third season of Hannibal, sadly.
I’m sticking by this mantra: A. International financing. B. NBC has really nothing to gain by cancelling. C. Amazon.com will pick it up anyway.
Man, Hannibal deserves way more viewers…
Do the ratings for Hannibal really matter? It costs NBC nothing and they air it on Friday night which is a lost cause anyway. I am devoted fan but I NEVER watch it live because let’s get real, I have a life and am not home at 10pm on Friday.
George – Ratings matter for everything. “Hannibal” has a unique situation, but it doesn’t literally cost NBC nothing and there’s a certain rating that isn’t sustainable. The fact is, though, that I don’t have a clue what that rating actually is. This is REALLY low. But who knows?
-Daniel
damnit I was hoping to hear that hannibal is pretty immune to ratings. So how big of a chance is there for Hannibal to be picked up by a cable channel/amazon/netflix if nbc does decide to axe it? I just really, really want this to show to play out as long as Fuller intend it to be. It’s also just too exquisite for it not to be made.
Belinda – Anything’s possible!
-Daniel
Any hope for “The Neighbors” or should we just enjoy it while it lasts?
Rob – Virtually none, I’d say. But not entirely none. I think if Paul Lee keeps his job, the may have so many holes to fill that he could afford to keep one or two personal favorites around. Whether he’d go out on that limb for a third “Neighbors” season? Doubtful. And I wouldn’t count on him necessarily being in the job come May.
But who knows? Probably no REAL hope, though…
-Daniel
So is Enlisted guaranteed to be cancelled? I’ve read that elsewhere….