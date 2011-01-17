TV Ratings: Jets-Pats game carries CBS past NBC’s Golden Globes on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, January 16, 2011.

NBC’s coverage of the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards was on par with last year’s telecast, but with CBS airing the end of the Jets’ upset victory over the Patriots, the Sunday ratings race wasn’t particularly close.

Of course, with CBS’ football coverage only falling into primetime in certain areas, and with the Golden Globes airing live in the afternoon for some of the country, it’s likely these figures will shift some when final data is available.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 5.8 rating for the night, topping NBC’s 3.8 rating in the coveted demographic. FOX’s 2.5 rating and the 2.1 rating for ABC followed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 20.38 million viewers to go with an 11.8 rating/18 share. NBC’s 7.6/12 and 12.77 million viewers were good for second, far ahead of ABC’s 4.8/7 with 7.78 million viewers and FOX’s 5.07 million viewers and 3.0/5.

7 p.m. – The conclusion of the Jets-Pats game gave CBS a whopping 40.63 million viewers and a 13.6 rating among adults 18-49 in the 7 p.m. hour. NBC’s Golden Globe red carpet coverage finished a distant second with 8.12 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 5.87 million viewers, better than the 3.11 million for FOX’s “Simpsons” repeat and a new “American Dad.”

8 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with 17.25 million viewers for “60 Minutes.” The start of NBC’s Golden Globe telecast was second overall with 14.22 million viewers and won the hour in the key demo with a 4.3 rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was third with 7.94 million viewers. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged 5.79 million viewers for fourth.

9 p.m. – The Golden Globes pushed NBC into first in the 9 p.m. hour with 14.9 million viewers and a 4.6 demo rating. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” was second with 13.29 million viewers, beating the 10.08 million viewers for ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” FOX’s “Family Guy” and “The Cleveland Show” finished fourth with 6.31 million viewers, coming in third in the key demo, barely beating ABC.

10 p.m. – The last hour of the Golden Globes telecast gave NBC 13.76 million viewers and a 4.4 demo rating. CBS was second with the 10.35 million viewers for a new “CSI: Miami.” ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” struggled to 7.23 million viewers in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.