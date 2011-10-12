TV Ratings: ‘Last Man Standing’ premieres big, but ‘NCIS,’ CBS rule Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 11, 2011.

ABC got strong premiere numbers for the critically dismissed Tim Allen comedy “Last Man Standing,” but real men (along with young viewers and overall audiences) still favored CBS’ “NCIS” duo on Tuesday night, as the network controlled primetime.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.1 rating for the night, edging out ABC’s 2.8 rating in the key demographic. The season’s regular Tuesday demo champ, FOX, aired baseball postseason action and averaged a 2.3 rating in third. NBC’s 2.0 rating was fourth, while The CW trailed with a 0.7 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.28 million viewers in primetime to go with a 9.8 rating/15 share. ABC was a solid second with 12.98 million viewers and an 8.6/13, far ahead of the 5.2/8 and 7.935 million viewers for FOX. NBC’s 3.6/5 and 5.39 million viewers followed, with The CW’s 1.63 million viewers and a 1.1/2 trailing.

[Univision averaged 3.74 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime with 18.66 million viewers and a 3.9 key demo rating for CBS. ABC was a respectable second with 12.95 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo rating for two episodes of “Last Man Standing,” which actually improved solidly in its second half-hour. Some naysayers will note that “Last Man Standing” didn’t have to face FOX’s “Glee,” but we’d suggest “NCIS” and playoff baseball were far more direct competition for the Tim Allen meditation on manliness. Speaking of said baseball, FOX’s Rangers-Tigers coverage averaged 7.57 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Biggest Loser” continued its early-season struggles with 5.34 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. The CW’s “90210” averaged 1.54 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating for the hour.

9 p.m. – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was up from last Tuesday with 16.6 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour along with a 3.1 key demo rating for a close second. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 15.395 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s baseball improved to 8.3 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating in third, far ahead of the 5.58 million viewers and 2.1 key demo for NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” After last week’s slightly strange plummet, The CW’s “Ringer” had a bit of a bounce-back, averaging 1.72 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – CBS retook the overall lead for the 10 p.m. hour with the 11.78 million viewers for “Unforgettable,” up from last week, also winning the hour with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Body of Proof” averaged 9.38 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was on the high side with 5.26 million viewers for third and a 2.1 key demo rating for second.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.