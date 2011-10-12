TV Ratings: ‘Last Man Standing’ premieres big, but ‘NCIS,’ CBS rule Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 11, 2011.
ABC got strong premiere numbers for the critically dismissed Tim Allen comedy “Last Man Standing,” but real men (along with young viewers and overall audiences) still favored CBS’ “NCIS” duo on Tuesday night, as the network controlled primetime.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.1 rating for the night, edging out ABC’s 2.8 rating in the key demographic. The season’s regular Tuesday demo champ, FOX, aired baseball postseason action and averaged a 2.3 rating in third. NBC’s 2.0 rating was fourth, while The CW trailed with a 0.7 rating.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.28 million viewers in primetime to go with a 9.8 rating/15 share. ABC was a solid second with 12.98 million viewers and an 8.6/13, far ahead of the 5.2/8 and 7.935 million viewers for FOX. NBC’s 3.6/5 and 5.39 million viewers followed, with The CW’s 1.63 million viewers and a 1.1/2 trailing.
[Univision averaged 3.74 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]
8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime with 18.66 million viewers and a 3.9 key demo rating for CBS. ABC was a respectable second with 12.95 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo rating for two episodes of “Last Man Standing,” which actually improved solidly in its second half-hour. Some naysayers will note that “Last Man Standing” didn’t have to face FOX’s “Glee,” but we’d suggest “NCIS” and playoff baseball were far more direct competition for the Tim Allen meditation on manliness. Speaking of said baseball, FOX’s Rangers-Tigers coverage averaged 7.57 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Biggest Loser” continued its early-season struggles with 5.34 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. The CW’s “90210” averaged 1.54 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating for the hour.
9 p.m. – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was up from last Tuesday with 16.6 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour along with a 3.1 key demo rating for a close second. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 15.395 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s baseball improved to 8.3 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating in third, far ahead of the 5.58 million viewers and 2.1 key demo for NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” After last week’s slightly strange plummet, The CW’s “Ringer” had a bit of a bounce-back, averaging 1.72 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS retook the overall lead for the 10 p.m. hour with the 11.78 million viewers for “Unforgettable,” up from last week, also winning the hour with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Body of Proof” averaged 9.38 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was on the high side with 5.26 million viewers for third and a 2.1 key demo rating for second.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
As a serious question, How many NBC shows make it over 6 million viewers during the week? I mean holy cow. I am not sure that CBS would accept the ratings for any show on the schedule except maybe Sunday Night Football.
Brian – CBS would find a way to make “The Office” work. And on CBS, “Harry’s Law” would probably be a hit and “Law & Order: SVU” probably continues to draw 12 million viewers a week.
But yeah, for the most part, NBC’s lineup wouldn’t be able to survive on CBS, ABC or even FOX.
But it would be HUGE on The CW…
-Daniel
In the last week (assuming I’m reading the ratings properly) the only program to break 6M total viewers was SVU (not counting football, of course). And according to TVBTN they got beat by Univision and USA. I honestly don’t know how they pull this network back from the brink.
JC – The conventional wisdom is that all you need is a hit and then you build. So if “The Voice” comes back big in the spring, maybe it drives people to “Smash” and that’s a success. And maybe “Awake” is the best reviewed new network show of the year and SOMEHOW NBC convinces people to watch it (dunno how or in what time period, but this is fiction). Then maybe that lets NBC start next fall with “Smash” and “Awake” as solid 10 p.m. dramas and that’s a step in the right direction.
But that’s all totally imaginary. But the answer is “All you need is one hit.” Of course, The CW has been on the air for… how many years? And they can’t even find a way to get 3.5 million viewers to watch a single one of their shows after all of this time.
-Daniel
…and Harry’s Law, sorry about that. Sadly, it may not matter, since HL is drawing 1.2’s in the demo, which puts it on the fast track to cancellation even by NBCs low standards.