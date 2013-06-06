TV Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ cooks up another Wednesday win for FOX

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 5, 2013.

Another steady week of “MasterChef” helped FOX easily win Wednesday night among young viewers and eke out a slim victory overall.

There weren’t many other notables on a slow Wednesday, but CBS’ “American Baking Competition” and ABC’s “The Lookout” were both flat from last week’s dismal premieres, which isn’t exactly good news, but it’s news that could be worse.

For the night, FOX averaged a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, doubling up CBS and ABC’s respective 1.1 ratings in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 0.9 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.4 rating in the key demo for Wednesday.

Overall, FOX scored a slim victory averaging 5.38 million viewers and a 3.4 rating/6 share for Wednesday primetime. CBS was second with 5.32 million viewers and a 3.7/4, beating NBC’s 3.0/5 and 4.3 million viewers. ABC was a close fourth with a 2.6/4 and 3.89 million viewers and The CW averaged 1.22 million viewers and a 0.8/1.

8 p.m. – NBC began primetime in first overall with 5.195 million viewers for “Dateline,” which finished second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. FOX was a close second with 4.875 million viewers for “MasterChef,” which dominated with a 2.0 key demo rating. CBS’s “American Baking Competition” was down a little with 4.62 million viewers and flat with a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC followed with a repeat of “The Middle” (4.08 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo) and a new “Family Tools” (3.435 million and a 0.9 key demo). The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.38 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “MasterChef” moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 5.88 million viewers for FOX, also leading with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second with 5.005 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” also did a 1.0 in the key demo and finished a close third overall with 4.73 million viewers. ABC was second in the key demo and fourth overall with a “Modern Family” repeat (4.46 million and a 1.3 key demo) and a new “How To Live…” (3.79 million and a 1.3 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.07 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS closed the night in first with 6.33 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat. ABC’s “The Lookout” was second with 3.79 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping the 2.96 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for NBC’s “Chicago Fire” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.