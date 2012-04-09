TV Ratings: Masters playoff boosts CBS to Sunday win

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 8, 2012.

Bubba Watson won the Masters on Sunday night following a two-hole playoff that ran nearly an hour in primetime, bumping all of CBS’ programming — What else is new? — and helping lift the network to nightly wins both overall and among young viewers.

For the night, CBS averaged a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.5 key demo rating was followed closely by ABC’s 1.4 rating and the 1.3 rating for FOX.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.75 million viewers and a 6.6 rating/11 share for Sunday primetime. NBC was a distant second with a 4.1/7 and 6.38 million viewers. ABC’s 3.0/5 and 4.72 million viewers topped the 1.8/3 and 2.83 million viewers for FOX.

[Univision averaged 3.035 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday night.]

7 p.m. – The end of the Masters (and a snippet of “60 Minutes”) averaged 16.325 million viewers and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 to rule the 7 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Dateline” was far back in second with 4.98 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, beating the 4.64 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat. FOX was fourth with 1.91 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating for repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show.”

8 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 8 p.m. hour with “60 Minutes” and “The Amazing Race” averaging 11.33 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” was second overall with 7.58 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Once Upon a Time” averaged 3.775 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 2.89 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

9 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” and a repeat of “The Good Wife” averaged 7.925 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “”The Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 5.89 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, compared to 5.25 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for a special 9 p.m. airing of ABC’s “GCB.” FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” and “American Dad” finished fourth with 3.69 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The “Good Wife” repeat and the start of the season finale of “CSI: Miami” averaged 7.43 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, but CBS was third among adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating. “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 7.07 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.3 key demo rating, both up from last week for NBC. ABC’s second hour of “GCB” averaged 5.22 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating for ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.