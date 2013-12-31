TV Ratings: ‘Mike & Molly’ repeat paces CBS Monday win

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 30, 2013.

On the last Monday of 2013, the top show overall and in most key demos was a repeat of “Mike & Molly” on CBS. That tells you pretty much everything you need to know about a sluggish night dominated by CBS repeats.

There wasn’t anything really notable on Monday, so let’s go straight to the numbers.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.2 rating for Monday primetime, topping ABC and NBC’s 0.9 rating in the key demographic. FOX was fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.5 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 5.17 million viewers and a 3.4 rating/6 share for Monday night. ABC was second with 3.8 million viewers and a 2.3/4. NBC averaged 3.06 million viewers and a 2.0/3, nipping the 3.03 million viewers and 1.8/3 for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.9/1 and 1.46 million viewers for Monday.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” (4.67 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (5.23 million and a 1.4 key demo). ABC’s airing of “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” was second with 4.06 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. A repeat of “Almost Human” on FOX averaged 3.41 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 3.29 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” repeat. The CW’s “The IHeart Radio Music Festival” averaged 1.53 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first in the 9 p.m. hour with repeats of “Mike & Molly” (6.295 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and “Mom” (5.32 million and a 1.2 key demo). ABC’s “Rudolph’s Shiny New Year” averaged 3.33 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 3.07 million viewers and 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” repeat. FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” repeat averaged 2.65 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. The CW’s music thing averaged 1.39 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 4.74 million viewers to wrap up CBS’ primetime sweep and also tied for the hour lead with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was second with 4.01 million viewers and also did a 0.8 key demo rating. A “Blacklist” repeat on NBC averaged 2.825 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.