TV Ratings: ‘Million Second Quiz’ is solid, but ‘Under the Dome’ still leads CBS Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 9, 2013.

NBC’s “Million Second Quiz” was no “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire,” but the premiere still led its hour for NBC on Monday, but it wasn’t enough to carry the network past “Under the Dome”-led CBS for the night.

Note that CBS’ lineup was pushed by a half-hour due to US Open tennis overrun, actually knocking half of “Under the Dome” out of primetime for much of the country, so these numbers reflect time period data and not show data. In addition, ABC was preempted in the Philadelphia market for NFL coverage.

And yes, all of the networks were likely spanked by the season launch of Monday Night Football on ESPN, but those numbers won’t be out until later.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Monday night, narrowly winning the key demographic. ABC and NBC both averaged a 1.3 key demo rating for the night, followed by FOX’s 0.8 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.02 million viewers and a 4.0 rating/ 6 share for Monday primetime, beating the 3.5/6 and 5.23 million viewers for ABC. NBC’s 2.9/4 and 4.57 million viewers finished third, beating FOX’s 2.1/3 and 3.41 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 555,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.36 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]

8 p.m. – NBC started primetime in first with 6.49 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for “Million Second Quiz,” which peaked with over 6.75 million viewers in its first half-hour. ABC’s repeat of “Shark Tank” averaged 5.69 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, which is up by enough over last week’s “Shark Tank” repeat for a reminder about NFL preemptions. CBS’ tennis overrun finished third with 4.16 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, topping the 3.49 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for FOX’s “Bones” repeat. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 630,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 5.25 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 to keep NBC in first in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Mistresses” finale was a close second with nearly 5 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “2 Broke Girls” repeats averaged 4.605 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for third, beating the 3.32 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for FOX’s “Bones” repeat. The CW’s new “Breaking Pointe” averaged only 480,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A “Big Bang Theory” repeat and a new “Under the Dome” averaged 9.3 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Castle” repeat averaged 4.995 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for second, while NBC’s “Siberia” averaged 1.98 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.