TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 2 heats up Sunday for ABC

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 9, 2013.

The Miami Heat thumped the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night to even up the NBA Finals, while NBC’s basketball routed CBS’ coverage of the Tony Awards to win primetime in all measures.

While they weren’t competitive with basketball, the Tonys were actually up by 20 percent year-to-year in the key demo, while the NBA Finals Game 2 was down. Yes, that’s good, but the Tonys still lost to a repeat of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC, so there’s a little perspective.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.9 rating, far ahead of CBS’ 1.2 rating in the key demographic for Sunday night. FOX’s 1.0 key demo rating and NBC’s 0.9 key demo rating followed.

Overall, things were a bit closer, though ABC's 5.9 rating/10 share and 9.96 million viewers had no trouble topping the 7.72 million viewers and 5.0/9 for CBS on the night. NBC was a distant third with 3.41 million viewers and a 2.2/4, topping the 1.4/2 and 2.29 million viewers for FOX.





7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 9.15 million viewers and finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” NBC’s Jimmy Kimmel-fronted NBA pregame averaged 5.16 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s encore of “The Voice” averaged 2.18 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, compared to the 1.76 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX’s repeats of “The Cleveland Show” and “American Dad.”

8 p.m. – The start of the NBA Finals game averaged 11.66 million viewers and a 4.3 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. CBS’ Tony Awards opening averaged 7.73 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in second. NBC’s “The Voice” encore averaged 2.64 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, while FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged 2.27 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – Game 2 rose to 13.12 million viewers and a 5.2 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ Tony Awards coverage averaged 7.14 million viewers for second and slipped to third with a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s encore of “America’s Got Talent” averaged 3.91 million viewers in third and a 1.1 key demo rating in fourth, while FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” averaged 2.845 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The NBC Finals action averaged 9.91 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 6.85 million viewers for the Tony Awards, which were third with a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “AGT” repeat averaged 4.91 million viewers in third and a 1.5 key demo rating in second.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.