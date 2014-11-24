TV Ratings: NBC’s Cowboys-Giants game outpaces ABC’s AMAs on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 23, 2014.

NBC's Sunday Night Football coverage of the game between the Cowboys and Giants easily controlled primetime in all measures, while NFL overrun pushed CBS to second overall and the American Music Awards telecast put ABC in second in the key demographic.

CBS' numbers include 30 minutes of NFL overrun, but the overrun was actually closer to 40 minutes for much of the country, so expect plenty of shifting when Finals come in.

Meanwhile, without any sort of NFL boost FOX had a sluggish Sunday including a predictably weak time period premiere for the first 7:30 installment of “Mulaney.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.8 rating for Sunday night, easily tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 3.2 key demo rating, followed closely by the 2.8 key demo rating for CBS. FOX averaged a 1.1 key demo rating for Sunday.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 16.305 million viewers and a 9.5 rating/15 share for Sunday primetime, topping the 14.58 million viewers and 9.0/14 for CBS. ABC was third with 10.42 million viewers and a 5.9/9. FOX wasn't especially close with 2.53 million viewers and a 1.5/2 for the night.

7 p.m. – NFL overrun and the start of “60 Minutes” averaged 23.23 million viewers and a 6.1 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 7 p.m. hour. NBC's “Football Night in America” was a distant second with 8.48 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” averaged 7 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in third. On FOX, a “Simpsons” repeat (2.66 million and a 1.0 key demo) and a new “Mulaney” (1.64 million and a 0.7 key demo) were things that aired.

8 p.m. – NBC led the 8 p.m. hour with 17.65 million viewers and a 6.2 rating among adults 18-49 for 20 minutes of “Football Night in America” and 40 minutes of Cowboys-Giants action. CBS' “60 Minutes” and “Madam Secretary” averaged 14.99 million viewers for second and a 2.4 key demo rating for third. [Preliminary stand-along “Madam Secretary” numbers were 12.57 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating.] ABC was third overall with 11.735 million viewers and finished second with a 3.7 key demo rating for AMAs coverage. FOX followed with new episodes of “The Simpsons” (3.49 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.02 million and a 1.5 key demo).

9 p.m. – Cowboys-Giants coverage rose to 20.87 million viewers and a 7.4 rating among adults 18-49 to lead NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC moved up to second with 11.97 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo rating for American Music Awards coverage. CBS' “Madam Secretary” and “The Good Wife” dropped to 11.105 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. [Preliminary stand-alone numbers for “The Good Wife” were 10.14 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.] FOX was fourth with another oddly timed “Family Guy” repeat (2.47 million and a 1.2 key demo) and a new “Bob's Burgers” (1.92 million and a 0.9 key demo rating).

10 p.m. – NBC's football game averaged 18.215 million viewers and a 6.8 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour, well ahead of the 10.95 million viewers and 3.7 key demo rating for ABC's AMAs coverage. CBS' “The Good Wife” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 8.99 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. [Preliminary stand-alone numbers for “CSI” were 8.5 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.