TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ leads another CBS Tuesday rout, while ‘Killer Women’ dips

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 14, 2014.
“NCIS” remained entenched as Tuesday’s top show in all measures, as CBS swept primetime in commanding fashion.
There weren’t many notables on Tuesday, as “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Goldbergs” ticked up for ABC, but “Trophy Wife” and “Killer Women” were both slightly down.
Over at FOX, a pair of big Golden Globe wins didn’t result in any immediate bump for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
And “Supernatural” returned above “The Originals” for The CW.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.5 rating for Tuesday night, far ahead of the 1.7 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.4 rating and the 1.3 rating for FOX followed in the key demo, while The CW was a close fifth with a 1.0 rating.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.89 million viewers and a 9.9 rating/16 share for Tuesday. NBC was a distant second with 5.88 million viewers and a 3.8/6, followed by ABC’s 3.0/5 and 4.64 million viewers. FOX was fourth with 3.13 million viewers and a 2.0/3, topping the 2.12 million viewers and 1.4/2 The CW.
8 p.m. – “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour with 19.45 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 6.25 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for second, ahead of the 5.44 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for NBC’s “Biggest Loser.” FOX’s “Dads” (3.18 million and a 1.2 key demo rating) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.52 million and a 1.4 key demo) followed. On The CW, “The Originals” averaged 1.98 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour with 15.67 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC moved up to second with 5.57 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for “Biggest Loser.” ABC was third overall and tied for third in the key demo with “The Goldbergs” (4.895 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (3.5 million and a 1.1 key demo), compared to FOX’s “New Girl” (3.275 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.54 million and a 1.2 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.26 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS wrapped up its sweep with 12.35 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “Person of Interest.” NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was second with 6.61 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. On ABC, “Killer Women” sunk to 3.465 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
I finally bailed on Goldbergs and Trophy Wife. They’re both okay shows, but after half a season I was expecting them to be funnier than they are by now. And since they have no chance of coming back I decided it was time to cut the chord.
I also really wonder what ABC plans to do about SHIELD. Those are pretty sorry numbers for what they hoped would be their savior.
It’s still ABC’s most successful new show. Which says a lot more about ABC’s current line-up than it does about SHIELD.
M – I think you’re wrong about “Goldbergs” coming back. You’re probably right about “Trophy Wife.”
And I expect “SHIELD” will be back. Its value goes beyond its middling ratings. And ABC’s problems go far deeper.
-Daniel
Will ABC yank “Killer Women” off the schedule or will the TCA panel prevent the inevitable from happening this week?
It looks like “Trophy Wife” will struggle to get past the first season but “Goldbergs” might survive.
I’m surprised that the Golden Globe awards didn’t pique people’s interest in “Brooklyn Nine Nine.”
Balaji – “Goldbergs” is a lock to return. “Trophy Wife,” sadly, is not.
And I can’t predict ABC’s TCA panel move on “Killer Women.” We had an “Intelligence” panel today and it took four or five questions before we asked about ratings… So who knows?
-Daniel
Where did they find this Bishop person, I wish they would send her back first chance, bring back Ziva.
Might be a bit hard when Cote has left and is doing a movie, not to mention that considering the show is getting 20 million viewers, they probably don’t feel the need to get her back.
I agree the Bishpp character needs to go. She has no chemistry with the cast. She gets this goofy look pn her face and just takes off. She sits in the floor like a teenager not a professional woman pn the job. The scripts put the other cast members in the background making NCIS the Bishop Show. I am so turned off I can no longer watch the show. From reading posts in several places I am not in the minority of viewers who do not like Bishop. Thisx type controversay often leads to the downslide of a show. Other shows have survived cast changes but let us face facts Emily Wickersham is not in the same acting league as Ted Danson
.
If you’re going to talk about facing facts, you need to look at the ratings. In any factual sense it’s pretty obvious that the show is performing strongly, getting good ratings both overall and in a key demographic, and is more than “surviving” Cote’s exit.
To ignore this and then talk of “facing facts” makes you look like an idiot.