TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ leads another CBS Tuesday rout, while ‘Killer Women’ dips

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 14, 2014.

“NCIS” remained entenched as Tuesday’s top show in all measures, as CBS swept primetime in commanding fashion.

There weren’t many notables on Tuesday, as “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Goldbergs” ticked up for ABC, but “Trophy Wife” and “Killer Women” were both slightly down.

Over at FOX, a pair of big Golden Globe wins didn’t result in any immediate bump for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

And “Supernatural” returned above “The Originals” for The CW.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.5 rating for Tuesday night, far ahead of the 1.7 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.4 rating and the 1.3 rating for FOX followed in the key demo, while The CW was a close fifth with a 1.0 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.89 million viewers and a 9.9 rating/16 share for Tuesday. NBC was a distant second with 5.88 million viewers and a 3.8/6, followed by ABC’s 3.0/5 and 4.64 million viewers. FOX was fourth with 3.13 million viewers and a 2.0/3, topping the 2.12 million viewers and 1.4/2 The CW.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour with 19.45 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 6.25 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for second, ahead of the 5.44 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for NBC’s “Biggest Loser.” FOX’s “Dads” (3.18 million and a 1.2 key demo rating) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.52 million and a 1.4 key demo) followed. On The CW, “The Originals” averaged 1.98 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour with 15.67 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC moved up to second with 5.57 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for “Biggest Loser.” ABC was third overall and tied for third in the key demo with “The Goldbergs” (4.895 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (3.5 million and a 1.1 key demo), compared to FOX’s “New Girl” (3.275 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.54 million and a 1.2 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.26 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS wrapped up its sweep with 12.35 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “Person of Interest.” NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was second with 6.61 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. On ABC, “Killer Women” sunk to 3.465 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.