TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ leads CBS Tuesday sweep, as ‘New Girl’ loses more viewers

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 8, 2011.

It was a second straight week of viewership declines for “New Girl,” though FOX’s freshman comedy hit at least remained stable among young viewers. Still, the days of FOX winning Tuesdays in the key demo are at least temporarily in the past, as CBS swept primetime with its “NCIS” double-dose and “Unforgettable.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.3 rating, beating the 2.9 rating for FOX in the key demographic. Boosted by a slightly rejuvenated “Biggest Loser,” NBC was third with a 2.3 rating, holding off ABC’s 2.2 rating. The CW averaged a 0.8 rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.84 million viewers to go with a 10.0 rating/15 share. ABC was a distant second with a 6.9/11 and 10.405 million viewers. FOX’s 6.3 million viewers held off NBC’s 6.28 million for the night. The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.62 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.49 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for primetime.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” averaged 20.31 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC was second overall but fourth in the key demo with “Last Man Standing” (9.21 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating) and “Man Up” (6.22 million and a 1.7 key demo). FOX’s “Glee” averaged just under 6.9 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating, down in viewers from last week, but up in the demo. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 6.73 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. The CW’s “90210” averaged 1.55 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, up from last week.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS overall with 15.9 million viewers and among adults 18-49 with a 3.4 rating. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was a close second overall with 14.83 million viewers (winning the 9:30 half-hour) and third in the key demo with a 2.7 rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” averaged 6.885 million viewers for third and 2.5 key demo rating for fourth. FOX was fourth overall and second in the demo with “New Girl” (6.8 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo) and “Raising Hope” (4.62 million and a 2.1 key demo). The CW’s “Ringer” was down from last week with 1.69 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” wrapped up primetime in first with 11.62 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “In the Spotlight with Robin Roberts” was second overall with 8.64 million viewers and third with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged 5.24 million viewers for third and a 2.0 key demo rating for second.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.