TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ leads CBS Tuesday wins as ‘The Voice’ drops

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 23, 2013.

“The Voice” was still Tuesday’s top show, but the NBC smash dipped to season lows, helping CBS win the night among young viewers in addition to its normal overall domination.

CBS wasn’t having such a great night either as both “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” hit or matched season lows. In fact, which it comes to shows rising week-to-week, you’re looking at ABC’s “Body of Proof” and not much else.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating for Tuesday night, edging out NBC’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC and FOX both posted a 1.5 rating in the key demo, while The CW had a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS had more breathing room with 12.91 million viewers and an 8.3 rating/13 share for Tuesday primetime, topping ABC’s 5.8/9 and 8.85 million viewers. NBC was third with 6.18 million viewers and a 4.1/6, while FOX did a 2.2/3 and just under 3.5 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.05 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.49 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – “NCSI” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 16.76 million viewers and finished a distant second with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. “The Voice” dominated the hour with a 4.0 key demo rating and finished second with 12.445 million viewers, both way down from last week’s episode, which aired against an “NCIS” repeat. ABC’s “Splash” averaged 4.865 million viewers for third and a 1.1 key demo rating for fourth on the hour, compared to the 4.71 million viewers and 1.9 key demo rating for FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen.” The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.22 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour with 13.95 million viewers and also led with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second with 12.35 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Ready For Love” showed why it won’t be back on Tuesday next week, slipping to 3.5 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in its third airing. FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 2.29 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 877,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Body of Proof” won the 10 p.m. hour with 9.32 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Golden Boy” averaged 8.01 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, slipping from last week among young viewers despite the improved lead-in. NBC’s “Ready For Love” was down to 2.59 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in its second hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.