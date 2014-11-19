TV Ratings: ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ leads CBS, ‘MasterChef Junior’ dips, ‘Flash’ rises on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 18, 2014.

“NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” were both up week-to-week, leading CBS to a dominant overall win and a tight victory among young viewers on Tuesday.

Tuesday primetime featured a lot of little week-to-week fluctuations, including “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” both rising a tiny bit despite a drop for “MasterChef Junior.”

Over on ABC, a “Shark Tank” repeat comfortably outperformed recent comedy block numbers and helped “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” inch up. Presumably that “Shark Tank” repeat also was responsible for some of the “MasterChef” decline, though that's total speculation.

Most of the night's increases and decreases were pretty minimal, but “NCIS: New Orleans” added nearly two million viewers over last week's airing, which came against the second half of a two-hour “The Voice,” rather than NBC's significantly lower-rated comedies. And even those NBC comedies were way up from their last airing, though that airing was after a “Voice” clip show.

And both of The CW's dramas ticked up week-to-week. It was the most watched “Supernatural” since January.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating for Tuesday night, edging out NBC's 2.0 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.4 key demo rating, holding off the 1.2 key demo rating for both ABC and The CW.

Overall, CBS ruled with 14.75 million viewers and a 9.2 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime. Nobody else was close. NBC was second with 7.68 million viewers and a 4.9/8, far ahead of the 2.9/4 and 4.48 million viewers for ABC. FOX's 2.0/3 and 3.38 million viewers held off the 1.8/3 and 3.1 million viewers for The CW for the night.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 17.89 million viewers and tied for the lead with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” averaged 10.5 million viewers for second and also averaged a 2.6 key demo rating. ABC's “Shark Tank” repeat averaged 4.5 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping last week's “Selfie” by 0.2 in the key demo and over 1.2 million viewers. FOX's “MasterChef Junior” was fourth with 4.18 million viewers and third with a 1.5 key demo rating. On The CW, “The Flash” averaged 3.58 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: New Orleans” won the 9 p.m. hour with 16.68 million viewers and also won with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC was a distant second overall with “Marry Me” (5.33 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “About a Boy” (4.31 million and a 1.3 key demo). ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was third overall with 4.535 million viewers and second with a 1.6 key demo rating. FOX followed with “New Girl” (2.8 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.37 million and a 1.1 key demo). The CW's “Supernatural” averaged 2.63 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 9.68 million viewers for CBS, finishing second with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC's “Chicago Fire” won the hour with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 and finished second with 7.72 million viewers, both down from last week. ABC's “Forever” averaged 4.41 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.