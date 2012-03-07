TV Ratings: ‘New Girl,’ ‘NCIS’ repeats pace FOX, CBS Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 6, 2012.
An encouraging time period premiere for “Raising Hope,” steady numbers for “New Girl” and unimpressive numbers for “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” and “Breaking In” helped FOX’s new Tuesday comedy block win its launch night among young viewers. Overall, though, it was a commanding win for CBS and its three hours of procedural repeats.
Note, of course, that Super Tuesday election coverage led to random preemptions by different networks in different markets at different times.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.0 rating, nipping the 1.8 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.6 rating for third, beating ABC’s 1.3 rating and the 0.6 rating for The CW.
Overall, though, CBS averaged 11.5 million viewers and a 7.7 rating/12 share for Tuesday night, scoring a whopping win over the 3.2/5 and 4.85 million viewers for NBC. ABC also delivered a 3.2/5, with 4.605 million viewers, ahead of the 2.8/4 and 4.53 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.9/1 and 1.26 million viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.31 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]
8 p.m. – An “NCIS” repeat dominated the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 14.37 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second overall with 5.4 million viewers for “The Biggest Loser,” which also finished third with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC was third overall and fourth in the key demo with a “Last Man Standing” repeat (5.55 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) and a new “Cougar Town” (4.375 million and a 1.5 key demo), which didn’t get the hoped-for bump without “Glee”/”Idol” as competition. FOX’s “Raising Hope” (4.79 million and a 2.1 key demo) retained almost all of its normal 9:30 audience as a self-starter, which has to make FOX pleased, while “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” (3.78 million and a 1.6 key demo) had a weak time period premiere. The CW’s new “90210” averaged 1.29 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall with 11.87 million viewers for an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat, which averaged a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for second. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 6.02 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating for second. FOX won the hour among young viewers with “New Girl” (5.95 million and a 3.0 key demo) and the season premiere of “Breaking In” (3.6 million and a 1.7 key demo rating). [Generous observers will praise “Breaking In” for improving over last May’s season finale, a barely promoted out-of-time-slot airing after a low-rated episode of “Raising Hope.” It’s more relevant that “Breaking In” didn’t come close to equalling the season-average “New Girl” retention delivered by “Raising Hope.”] ABC’s “The River” continued to limp along with just under 4.2 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. On The CW, “Ringer” was up a hair from last week with 1.235 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – An “Unforgettable” repeat averaged 8.25 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat averaged 4.65 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating compared to the 3.14 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for NBC’s election coverage.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Dan – any thoughts on how much the Super Tuesday coverage may have screwed up these numbers, especially in the 8:00 hour? I know that in Georgia we only got the first few minutes of Cougar Town before it was pre-empted for Newt’s speech. Was that just here, since this is his home state, or did similar things happen in other places that may deem last night’s numbers virtually irrelevant?
Now I’m off to go watch Cougar Town OnDemand…
I understand that it was preempted in several markets… really sucks.
Umm..sorry. I didn’t even see that you mentioned that in the article, I just skipped straight to the hour breakdowns.
Me fail English? That’s un-possible!!
But anyway…I am just grasping at any straw to help give context to the Cougar Town numbers. I just wish there could have been a week of them not having Glee or Idol to go against without other mitigating circumstances. Next week the time changes…wonder how THAT will affect everything?
Stuff_of_Legend – The only answer is “some.” But other than that? Who knows? The “Cougar Town” numbers were basically flat from last week (up the tiniest amount in viewers), so odds are that the preemptions annoyed more individual viewers than they impacted ratings…
-Daniel
Stuff – Daylight Savings Time always lowers ratings for a week or two each spring… Somewhat.. For most shows… Who knows?
-Daniel
Poor Cougar Town. The first week there is no Glee or Idol, there is multi-state election coverage in a highly contentious race. CT just can’t catch a break. :(
Is there any way Cougar Town gets a fourth season with these numbers?
RedFi – Based on numbers, there’s no way “Fringe” gets a third or fourth seasons, no way “Chuck” gets a fifth season and no way “Community” gets a third season. Sometimes networks look at numbers in different ways. I don’t exactly know how ABC looks at these numbers and sees a case for a “Cougar Town” renewal, but I’d never say never…
-Daniel