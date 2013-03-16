TV Ratings: ‘Nikita’ up, ‘Grimm’ down and ‘Blue Bloods’ leads CBS on Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, March 15, 2013.

Although the rest of its lineup was in repeats, a new “Blue Bloods” was Friday’s top show and led CBS to an overall win and a share of the nightly crown among young viewers.

There were mixed results for the rest of Friday’s new programming. FOX’s “Touch” and NBC’s “Grimm” were both down a tiny bit from last week, while The CW’s “Nikita” and “Cult” both rose, though all variation was pretty minor.

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.4 rating for Friday night, beating NBC’s 1.0 rating in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 0.8 key demo rating, doubling up the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS won the night easily with 7.96 million viewers and a 5.1 rating/9 share. ABC was second with a 3.7/6 and 5.75 million viewers, well ahead of NBC’s 3.62 million viewers and 2.4/4. FOX averaged a 1.8/3 and 2.73 million viewers, with The CW averaging a 0.7/1 and 1.15 million.

8 p.m. – A repeat of “Undercover Boss” drew 6.5 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “Last Man Standing” (6.4 million and a 1.3 key demo) actually won its half-hour, but “Malibu Country” (5.52 million and a 1.0 key demo) fell behind CBS. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” took third with 3.06 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, beating the 2.96 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for NBC’s “Fashion Star.” The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.45 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – A “Hawaii Five-0” repeat averaged 6.37 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, coming in third with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s repeat of “Shark Tank” won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating and finished second with 5.6 million viewers. NBC’s new “Grimm” couldn’t take advantage of the repeats on ABC and CBS and averaged 4.88 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX’s “Touch” slipped to 2.39 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, with The CW’s “Cult” doing 847,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged 11.01 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 to rule the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 5.7 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, well in front of the 3.01 million and 0.7 key demo rating for NBC’s “Rock Center.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.