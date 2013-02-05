TV Ratings: OK ‘Rules of Engagement’ premiere helps CBS top Monday, as ‘The Following’ slips

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 4, 2013.

CBS’ originals swept Monday primetime among young viewers and won every half-hour but one overall. That one half-hour loss came with the season premiere of “Rules of Engagement,” but wasn’t enough to keep CBS out of first for the night.

In addition to the “Bones” overall win against “Rules,” FOX saw a small-but-manageable drop in its third week for “The Following,” which still remained Monday’s top drama among young viewers.

Meanwhile, it was an encouraging “up” week for The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries,” which neared series highs in its fourth airing.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.1 rating, tops in the key demographic for Monday night. FOX was a solid second with a 2.6 rating, topping ABC’s 2.2 rating in the key demo. NBC’s 1.8 rating in the key demo finished fourth, while The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.135 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/10 share for Monday primetime, beating FOX’s 5.4/8 and 8.97 million viewers. ABC was a close third with a 5.4/8 and 8.12 million viewers, far ahead of the 3.1/5 and 4.88 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.17 million viewers for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.97 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday evening.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with “How I Met Your Mother” (10.31 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo rating) and the seventh season premiere of “Rules of Engagement” (9.325 million and a 3.1 key demo rating). [That put the “Rules” premiere below the numbers for the last “Big Bang Theory” repeat to air as part of a Monday block of CBS originals, but above performances by “Partners.”] FOX’s “Bones” was down from last week, but still delivered its second biggest audience of the season with 9.02 million viewers (including 9.35 million in the 8:30 half-hour) and a 2.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was third with 7.82 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating, both down from last week. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was also down from last week with 5.71 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 1.545 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. [Which “Carrie Diaries” was just below its premiere in total viewers, it hit series highs among adults 18-49, 18-34 and women 18-34, among other demos.]

9 p.m. – New episodes of “2 Broke Girls” (11.21 million viewers and a 3.6 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (10.7 million and a 3.1 key demo) led the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. FOX’s “The Following” averaged 8.92 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating, off by 12 percent from last week, but comfortably taking second. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was third with 7.78 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating, beating the 5.81 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” The CW’s “90210” was up a little from last week, but still struggled with 791,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” closed primetime in first for CBS with 9.63 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” averaged 8.77 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating in second. That was still far ahead of “Deception,” which fell to 3.12 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating on NBC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.