TV Ratings: ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ’60 Minutes’ pace Sunday split, series low for ‘Revenge’

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 27, 2014.

With “60 Minutes” standing as Sunday's most-watched show, CBS easily won the night overall, while “Once Upon a Time” and “Resurrection” led ABC to Sunday victory among young viewers.

Although CBS had no sports overrun, “The Amazing Race” posted big gains over last week's sluggish totals, but “The Good Wife” and “The Mentalist” were both down.

After a week away, ABC's “Resurrection” actually grew in viewers, but finished down a head in the key demo, leading into a down return for ABC's “Revenge.”

Even with “Resurrection” returning to ABC, both “Believe” and “Cosmos” held onto last week's gains for NBC and FOX respectively.

[Note that NBC was preempted for the NBA playoffs in Portland.]

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating for Sunday night, edging out CBS and FOX's 1.5 rating in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.0 for the night in the key demo.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.2 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share, easily winning Sunday primetime. ABC was a distant second with 6.44 million viewers and a 3.9/7. NBC was third for the night with 4.53 million viewers and a 2.9/5, topping FOX's 1.9/3 and 3.27 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 10.33 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” which finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” was second with 6.46 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC's “American Dream Builders” averaged 3.12 million viewers for third and finished fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to FOX's “Bob's Burgers” (2.44 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo) and “American Dad” (2.54 million and a 1.2 key demo).

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race: All-Stars” averaged 8.55 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS and finished a close second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” was second with 6.91 million viewers and topped the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC's “Dateline” was third with 6.095 million viewers and fourth with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX was third in the key demo and fourth overall with “The Simpsons” (3.38 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Family Guy” (3.97 million and a 2.1 key demo).

9 p.m. – CBS continued its overall sweep with 9.26 million viewers for “The Good Wife,” but the acclaimed drama was third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Resurrection” was second with 7.46 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC's “Believe” averaged 4.93 million viewers for third and a 1.2 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 3.64 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for FOX's “Cosmos.”

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” closed primetime in first for CBS with 8.68 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Revenge” had a low 4.94 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating as well. NBC trailed with 3.98 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for “Crisis.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.