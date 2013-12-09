TV Ratings: Panthers-Saints action boosts NBC Sunday, while ‘Once’ rises for ABC

Fast National ratings for Sunday, December 8, 2013.

After last week’s Sunday Night Football dud, NBC got a matchup of playoff-bound teams and rode the Panthers-Saints matchup to easy Sunday wins in all key measures.

FOX got a boost from its own NFL overrun and took second for the night among young viewers, while “60 Minutes” and the “Amazing Race” finale helped CBS claim second overall. [Note that CBS had a slew of football delays and started 27 minutes late in a number of markets, though the network’s placement is unlikely to change.]

ABC saw “Once Upon a Time” rise over last week’s airing, while “Revenge” was steady in its return after several weeks away. “Betrayal,” however, sunk.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.9 rating for Sunday night, easily beating FOX’s 3.3 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 2.0 key demo rating, beating the 1.5 key demo rating for ABC on the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 13.83 million viewers and an 8.3 rating/13 share for Sunday primetime, comfortably ahead of the 9.875 million viewers and 6.0/9 for CBS. FOX was a solid third overall with 8.51 million viewers and a 5.0/7, followed at a distance by ABC’s 5.735 million and 3.6/5.

7 p.m. – FOX’s NFL overrun and “The OT” started primetime in first with 15.09 million viewers and a 5.1 rating among adults 18-49 in the 7 p.m. hour. CBS’ “60 Minutes” was second overall with 11.44 million viewers and third with a 2.2 key demo rating, compared to the 7.16 million viewers and 2.4 key demo rating for NBC’s “Football Night in America.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was fourth with 6.98 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – The start of the Sunday Night Football game between Carolina and New Orleans averaged 15.67 million viewers and a 5.4 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” was second overall with 9.45 million viewers, but fourth in the key demo with a 2.1 rating. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” was third with 6.88 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, up 0.3 in the key demo from last Sunday’s airing. FOX was fourth overall, but second in the key demo with “The Simpsons” (6.82 million and a 3.0 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (4.58 million and a 2.1 key demo).





9 p.m. – The NBC football coverage rose to 17.67 million viewers and a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Amazing Race” finale averaged 8.97 million viewers for second and a 2.1 key demo rating for third on the hour. ABC’s “Revenge” was third overall with 5.98 million and fourth with a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX stayed fourth overall and second in the key demo with “Family Guy” (5.23 million and a 2.6 key demo) and “American Dad” (4.27 million and a 2.1 key demo).

10 p.m. – The football game, ultimately not especially competitive, slipped to 14.81 million viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 9.635 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for “The Mentalist.” ABC’s “Betrayal” just kept stumbling along with 3.1 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.