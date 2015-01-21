TV Ratings: ‘Parks and Recreation,’ ‘MasterChef Junior’ make a State of the Union Tuesday dent

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 19, 2015.

With the State of the Union causing a slew of Tuesday repeats, “MasterChef Junior” and “Parks and Recreation” helped FOX and NBC tie for first among young viewers, though CBS' repeats still led overall.

The return of “The Flash” on The CW was lower than some of its fall numbers, but still helped lead the network into fourth place in the key demo and, in fact, to victory in most young male demos.

Remembering that the State of the Union numbers will shift due to liveness and whatnot, let's get to Tuesday's ratings…

Among adults 18-49, NBC and FOX both averaged a 1.3 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was a close third with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed closely by the 1.1 key demo rating for The CW. ABC averaged a 0.9 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.1 million viewers and a 5.1 rating/8 share for Tuesday, dominating primetime. NBC was second with a 2.9/5 and 4.56 million viewers. ABC averaged a 2.6/4 and 3.99 million viewers, basically tying the 3.99 million viewers and 2.4/4 for FOX. The CW wasn't that far off with 3.13 million viewers and a 1.9/3.

8 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS” drew Tuesday's biggest audience with 11.87 million viewers and finished tied for second for the hour with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “MasterChef Junior” was second with 5.42 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. Two episodes of “Parks and Recreation” averaged 3.855 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, rising in viewers from last week's premiere. The CW's “The Flash” averaged 3.73 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for fourth, comfortably topping the 3.25 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for a repeat of “Marvel's Agent Carter” on ABC.

9 p.m. – Four of the five networks shifted to the State of the Union in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS' coverage drew 7.32 million viewers to lead the hour and finished second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's coverage was second overall with 5.285 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC's coverage was third with 4.65 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with 2.85 million viewers and fifth with a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 2.53 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural.”

10 p.m. – State of the Union coverage and a repeat of “Mike & Molly” averaged 5.1 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, finishing second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. A full hour of State of the Union coverage had NBC in second with 4.55 million viewers and won with a 1.1 key demo rating. And ABC's coverage and a “Black-ish” repeat averaged 4.08 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.