TV Ratings: ‘Parks and Recreation’ returns strong, but ‘NCIS’ leads CBS Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 13, 2015.

The final season of “Parks and Recreation” returned up from last fall's premiere, but didn't provide a speedbump as CBS swept the Tuesday primetime hours with “NCIS,” “NCIS: New Orleans” and “Person of Interest.”

“Parks and Rec” was up 50 percent over last season's finale and grew 39 percent in total viewers (growth from last fall's premiere was much smaller), but failed to provide any sort of bump for NBC's struggling “Marry Me,” though “About a Boy” rose by a statistical hiccup.

In its second week and first week airing only in its 9 p.m. home, “Marvel's Agent Carter” slipped by double-digits, but didn't collapse entirely.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating for Tuesday night, far ahead of the 1.4 rating for ABC and FOX in the key demographic. NBC was a close fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.26 million viewers and a 9.4 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime, roughly the combined total for the other four networks. ABC was a distant second with 5.68 million viewers and a 3.6/8, followed by NBC's 2.7/4 and 4.2 million viewers. FOX's 2.3/4 and 3.8 million viewers finished fourth, while The CW averaged 1.38 million viewers and a 0.9/1.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” dominated the 8 p.m. hour with primetime best 19.615 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC's “Shark Tank” special averaged 7.35 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating for second in both measures. FOX's “MasterChef Junior” was third with 4.92 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. On NBC, two episodes of “Parks and Recreation” averaged 3.53 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating (the second episode was off in viewers, but flat in the key demo). The CW's “The Flash” averaged 1.61 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: New Orleans” slipped from its lead-in to 16.12 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, but still won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC's “Marvel's Agent Carter” averaged 5.05 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for second. FOX was third with “New Girl” (2.92 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.44 million and a 1.1 key demo) topping NBC's “Marry Me” (2.2 million and a 0.7 key demo) and “About a Boy” (2.76 million and a 0.9 key demo). The CW's “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.15 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” averaged 10.03 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, beating the 6.59 million viewers and 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC's “Chicago Fire.” ABC's new “Forever” averaged 4.65 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.