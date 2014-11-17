TV Ratings: Patriots-Colts game leads Sunday, while 2-hour ‘Once’ boosts ABC

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 16, 2014.

The NFL action between the Patriots and Colts helped NBC roll to an easy Sunday night ratings win in all key measures, holding off NFL-boosted FOX and slightly NFL-boosted CBS both in the key demo and overall.

Because of the football it's hard to say whether or not “Bob's Burgers” benefitted from its new post-“Family Guy” time period. And, as always, it's hard to get a sense or comparative performance from CBS' Sunday drama, though it's worth noting that CBS' NFL delays/preemptions were minimal.

The night's other variation was ABC's two-hour block of “Once Upon a Time,” which came in collectively below last week's single episode, but still easily improved the 9 p.m. hour and helped “Revenge” to some small growth.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.1 rating for Sunday night, far ahead of FOX's 3.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 1.9 key demo rating, followed by the 1.4 key demo rating for CBS.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 15.1 million viewers and a 9.0 rating/14 share for Sunday primetime. CBS was second here with 11.03 million viewers and a 7.1/11. FOX finished third with 7.67 million viewers and a 4.4/7, topping ABC's 3.6/6 and 6.31 million viewers.

7 p.m. – FOX led the 7 p.m. hour with NFL overrun and postgame coverage averaging 13.57 million viewers and a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “60 Minutes” averaged 12.46 million viewers for second and a 1.7 key demo rating for third. NBC's “Football Night in America” was third overall with 7.695 million viewers and second with a 2.4 key demo rating, ahead of the 6.73 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos.”

8 p.m. – “Football Night in America” and Sunday Night Football kickoff averaged 16.8 million viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 to lead NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS' “Madam Secretary” averaged 12.71 million viewers for second and a 1.5 key demo rating for fourth on the hour. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” was third with 6.83 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. FOX was second in the key demo and fourth overall with NFL-boosted episodes of “The Simpsons” (6.635 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (4.5 million and a 2.2 key demo).

9 p.m. – The Patriots and Colts action rose to 19.04 million viewers and a 6.4 rating among adults 18-49 to dominate the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS' “The Good Wife” averaged 10.52 million viewers for second and a 1.3 key demo rating in fourth. ABC's second hour of “Once Upon a Time” dipped a little to 6.47 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “Family Guy” (4.395 million and a 2.2 key demo) and the time period premiere of “Bob's Burgers” (3.34 million and a 1.7 key demo).

10 p.m. – NBC's football coverage closed primetime in first with 16.87 million viewers and a 6.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 8.41 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, compared to the 5.22 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for ABC's “Revenge.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.