TV Ratings: Ravens-Steelers game rules Sunday as ‘Once Upon a Time’ holds again

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 6, 2011.

NBC got a second straight excellent Sunday Night Football game, as a rivalry showdown between the Steelers and Ravens led to a dominant ratings performance.

Meanwhile, it was a third straight strong performance for ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” and a second straight disappointing performance for FOX’s “Allen Gregory.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 6.3 rating to rule primetime in the key demographic. Football-boosted FOX was second with a 4.6 rating, far ahead of ABC’s 2.4 rating and the 2.2 rating for CBS.

Overall, NBC was first for the night with a 9.8 rating/15 share and an average of 16.345 million viewers. FOX’s 10.87 million viewers was just ahead of the 10.32 million viewers for CBS. ABC was fourth for the night with 7.36 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 2.94 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for primetime.]

7 p.m. – Driven by the thrilling conclusion of the Giants-Patriots game in most markets, FOX won the 7 p.m. hour with 21.21 million viewers and an 8.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “60 Minutes” (plus a couple markets of NFL overrun) finished second with 13.74 million viewers, but third with a 2.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “Football Night in America” was third overall with 7.85 million viewers and second with a 2.7 key demo rating. ABC was fourth with 4.12 million viewers for a reairing of last week’s “Once Upon a Time.”

8 p.m. – The start of NBC’s game between Baltimore and Pittsburgh delivered 19.75 million viewers and a 7.4 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” averaged 11.38 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating for second overall and a strong hold from last week. CBS was third overall with 9.98 million viewers for “The Amazing Race,” which finished fourth with a 2.6 key demo rating. FOX’s “The Simpsons” (7.97 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating) and “Allen Gregory” (4.31 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) were fourth overall and third in the key demo.





9 p.m. – Sunday Night Football kept NBC in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 19.98 million viewers and a 7.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “The Good Wife” had a rough week, averaging 8.99 million viewers for second and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” was also down from last week with 8.69 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating. FOX’s “Family Guy” (5.73 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo) and “American Dad” (4.78 million and a 2.5 key demo) followed.

10 p.m. – NBC’s football closed primetime with 17.8 million viewers and a 7.5 key demo rating. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” had a very low 8.57 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “Pan Am” averaged 5.24 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.