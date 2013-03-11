TV Ratings: ‘Red Widow’ droops as ’60 Minutes,’ ‘Family Guy’ lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, March 10, 2013.

CBS led Sunday night overall with “60 Minutes” drawing the largest audience, while “Family Guy” did Sunday’s best numbers among young viewers as FOX tied for the key demo.

Among other Sunday notables, ABC’s “Revenge” was slight up, though “Red Widow” took a big drop in its first regular time period airing. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was steady in its second airing, while “The Mentalist” was also up a hair.

[Note and reminder: Ratings generally go down in the early primetime hours for at least the week after the start of Daylight Savings Time. It happens every year. People make myriad excuses that make variable amounts of sense. Just accept it as a viable phenomenon and move on, though naturally there was virtually no impact on Sunday’s ratings, even if TV usage was down for the 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. hours among young viewers.]

Among adults 18-49, CBS and FOX both averaged a 1.8 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was a close third with a 1.7 key demo rating. [In the three hours shared by all three networks, Sunday was a dead heat in the key demo.] NBC averaged a 1.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS won comfortably with a 6.2 rating/10 share and 9.77 million viewers for Sunday night. ABC was second with 6.48 million viewers and a 4.0/6, still well in front of the 2.1/3 and 3.91 million viewers for FOX. NBC averaged a 2.5/4 and 3.755 million viewers for the night.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime strong with 11.35 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 6.31 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX’s “Bob’s Burgers” repeat (2.14 million and a 0.9 key demo) and a new “American Dad” (3.29 million and a 1.6 key demo) finished third, beating the 2.195 million viewers and 0.6 key demo for NBC’s encore of last week’s “Celebrity Apprentice” premiere.

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” led the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 9.23 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” was second with 7.45 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. FOX was a close third in the key demo and a distant third overall with “The Simpsons” (4.87 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “The Cleveland Show” (4.06 million and a 1.8 key demo). NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” encore averaged 2.885 million and a 0.9 key demo.

9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” was first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.08 million viewers, but finished four among adults 18-49 with a 1.5 rating for CBS. ABC’s “Revenge” average 6.83 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in second. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was third with 4.635 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and first in the key demo with “Family Guy” (5.245 million and a 2.6 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (3.86 million and a 1.8 key demo).

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” averaged 9.42 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, coming in second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. “Red Widow” was second overall with 5.315 million viewers and third with a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was third for the hour with 5.31 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating (and beat “Red Window” overall in the 9:30 half-hour).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.