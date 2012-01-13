TV Ratings: ‘Rob’ premiere boosts CBS Thursday, while ‘Firm,’ ‘Finder’ flounder

Fast National ratings for Thursday, January 12, 2012.
A huge 2012 premiere for “The Big Bang Theory” and a better-than-expected series launch for “Rob” helped carry CBS to easy wins on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, NBC got a disappointing season premiere for “30 Rock” and an even-more-dismal time slot premiere for “The Firm,” which probably isn’t long for this world. Also in instant trouble is FOX’s “Bones” semi-spinoff “The Finder,” which failed to find an audience in its first entry.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.5 rating for the night, topping ABC’s 2.8 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 2.0 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.8 rating and The CW’s 1.0 key demo rating.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 14.28 million viewers and an 8.6 rating/13 share for Thursday night. ABC was second with a 5.1/8 and 8.14 million viewers, holding off FOX’s 4.3/7 and 7.04 million viewers. There was a big drop to fourth place NBC’s 4.55 million and 2.9/5, far ahead of The CW’s 1.5/2 and 2.43 million viewers.
8 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” (15.93 million and a 5.2 key demo) and the series premiere of “Rob” (13.48 million and a 4.1 key demo rating) gave CBS plenty of reasons to smile in the 8 p.m. hour. FOX was a distant second with 8.63 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for a new “Bones.” ABC’s “Wipeout” was third with 7.125 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. On NBC, “30 Rock” returned from a long absence with 4.57 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and led into 4.1 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating for “Parks & Recreation.” The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 2.81 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, both down from last week.
9 p.m. – CBS had a strong week for “Person of Interest,” which averaged 14.73 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour, coming in second with a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” slipped from last week’s return with 10.59 million viewers and an hour-winning 3.8 key demo rating. FOX’s “The Finder” averaged 5.45 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, which probably won’t make the network pleased. NBC’s “The Office” (5.865 million and a 2.9 key rating) and “Up All Night” (4.28 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo) were third in the demo, but fourth overall. Despite a drop for its lead-in, “The Secret Circle” was steady from last week with 2.055 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” ruled the 10 p.m. hour with 13.395 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Private Practice” averaged 6.7 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo for second. NBC got a less-than-“Prime Suspect” 4.24 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for “The Firm.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
I saw that some critics are saying if The Firm did bad enough on Thursday night (which it looks like it did), NBC would either put Awake in its place or bring back Community and another comedy. Is that your opinion / true?
CJ – I *personally* think that NBC will schedule “Awake” for the 10 p.m. hour, starting in early February. It would be pretty useless to schedule “Community” there.
But that’s just my opinion…
-Daniel
It was a great show..it had me lol several times. I like Rob, the bro in-law is funny. I liked the cast…then there is Cheech?enough said. A typical Mex/American family.Those that give it a bad rating, they dont know what’s up.Keep watching.!!!
The Finder should do better next week with the Idol lead in. As much as I love Community, I’d prefer NBC replace The Firm with Awake. Community is definitely coming back, and I don’t want to see what the critics say is the season’s best pilot get dumped in the summer.
Brandan – Of course “The Finder” will do better with “Idol.” FOX just has to decide if it’s worth wasting that lead-in. Not that FOX has all that many choices…
-Daniel
I’m glad it did good.
“Rob” had 13.48 million viewers and a 4.1 key demo rating? What’s wrong with you, America?
What’s not to love about Rob?
Ryan – You’re joking, of course, but given America’s demographics, it shouldn’t be even vaguely surprising that if you target a woefully underserved population in a VERY mainstream way that you can attract an audience, at least initially.
-Daniel
Not surprising at all, just disappointing that Rob got more viewers than Parks and Rec, Community, Breaking Bad, and Mad Men combined.
It’s beyond me why 13.48 million people would voluntarily watch ‘Rob’ instead of any of the NBC comedies.
Hundreds of years from now when people look back at the downfall of America I hope this is the moment they point to as the true beginning of the end.