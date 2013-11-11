TV Ratings: Saints-Cowboys game leads NBC Sunday, while ‘Once’ droops

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 10, 2013.

NBC got a strong Sunday Night Football performance from the Saints and Cowboys, routing the primetime competition in all measures. Only CBS, which got 47 minutes of NFL overrun on the right side of the country came close.

Among other notables, it was a down week for all of ABC’s dramas, with “Once Upon a Time,” “Revenge” and “Betrayal” all slumping. Also down were all of FOX’s animated comedies.

On to the numbers, remembering that due to NFL-based liveness, these numbers will definitely shift.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.7 rating for Sunday night, easily beating the 3.0 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.6 key demo rating and the 1.4 key demo rating for ABC followed.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 15.8 million viewers and a 9.3 rating/14 share for Sunday, well ahead of the 8.1/13 and 13.14 million viewers for CBS. There was a big drop to ABC’s 5.59 million viewers and 3.4/5 and to FOX’s 3.59 million viewers and 2.2/3.

7 p.m. – CBS’ NFL overrun and the start of “60 Minutes” led the 7 p.m. hour with 19.98 million viewers and a 5.7 rating among adults 18-49. “Football Night in America” put NBC in second with 7.66 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was a close second with 6.97 million viewers and a distant third with a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “Bob’s Burgers” and “American Dad” averaged 3.18 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – The start of Sunday Night Football averaged 17.66 million viewers and a 6.2 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “60 Minutes” and “The Amazing Race” averaged 13.51 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating in second, easily outdistancing the 6.63 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating for ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.” FOX was fourth with “The Simpsons” (4.27 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (3.215 million and a 1.5 key demo).

9 p.m. – The football action between New Orleans and Dallas averaged 20.35 million viewers and a 7.3 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. “The Amazing Race” and “Good Wife” averaged 9.33 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating for CBS. ABC’s “Revenge” averaged 5.5 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “Family Guy” (4.16 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “American Dad” (3.52 million and a 1.6 key demo).

10 p.m. – The football game averaged 17.525 million viewers and a 6.6 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Good Wife” and “The Mentalist” averaged 9.72 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “Betrayal” averaged 3.25 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.