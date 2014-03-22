TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ leads ABC Friday wins, while ‘Dixie’ and ‘Line’ boost The CW

Fast National ratings for Friday, March 21, 2014.

CBS struggled through another night of unimpressive NCAA Tournament second round ratings, allowing ABC to dominate Friday in all measures, led by “Shark Tank.”

In its second Friday airing, FOX's “Rake” reproduced last week's dismal numbers and while the legal dramedy was able to edge out The CW overall, new episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” topped FOX among young viewers. Things were also very close between FOX's 9 p.m. comedies — with an “Enlisted” repeat — and The CW's encouraging time period premiere for “Hart of Dixie.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.6 rating for Friday night, winning the key demographic. NBC was second with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by CBS' 1.2 key demo rating. FOX and The CW both posted a 0.5 key demo rating. [The CW beat FOX among adults 18-34.]

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 6.84 million viewers and a 4.4 rating/8 share for Friday, topping NBC's 5.365 million viewers and 3.5/6. CBS was third with 3.915 million viewers and a 2.5/4. FOX's 1.63 million and 1.1/2 edged out the 1.57 million viewers and 1.0/2 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Dateline” won the 8 p.m. hour for NBC with 7.58 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and third in the key demo with a “Last Man Standing” repeat (4.585 million and a 0.9 key demo) and a new “The Neighbors” (3.78 million and a 0.9 key demo). CBS' NCAA Tournament coverage was third with 3.39 million viewers and second with a 1.1 key demo rating for the hour. FOX's “Rake” averaged 1.92 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for the hour, compared to the 1.91 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for The CW's two new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” episodes.

9 p.m. – “Shark Tank” ruled the 9 p.m. hour for ABC with 8.05 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Grimm” was second with 5.73 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. CBS' basketball coverage was second with 3.6 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and tied for fourth with an “Enlisted” repeat (1.25 million and a 0.4 key demo) and a new “Raising Hope” (1.42 million and a 0.4 key demo). On The CW, the time period premiere of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.23 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, the best performance in the time period since November. [Of particular interest of The CW, “Hart of Dixie” maintained its 18-49 rating at the half-hour and didn't drop severely overall either.]

10 p.m. – ABC closed primetime in first with 8.29 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for “20/20.” CBS' basketball coverage averaged 4.75 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC's “Hannibal” was third with 2.79 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.