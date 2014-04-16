TV Ratings: ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and ‘Voice’ rise on Tuesday as CBS procedurals hit lows

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 15, 2014.

Rising episodes of “The Voice” and “About a Boy” helped NBC win Tuesday night among young viewers, while CBS' “NCIS”-led procedurals dominated overall despite hovering around series lows in the key demo.

In a special 9 p.m. airing, ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” got a solid demo bump and a tiny overall uptick, but couldn't do much to help the launch of “Celebrity Wife Swap.”

Among other sluggish Tuesday offerings, FOX's “Glee” lost a few viewers from last week, while “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” were on the low side. Both “The Originals” and “Supernatural” came in week for The CW as well.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.1 rating for Tuesday night, nipping the 2.0 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 1.0 key demo rating and the 0.7 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS romped with an estimated 14.02 million viewers and an 8.9 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime, far ahead of the 8.42 million viewers and 5.4/9 for NBC. ABC was a distant third with 3.83 million viewers and a 2.5/4, followed by FOX's 1.5/2 and 2.26 million viewers. The CW trailed with 1.555 million viewers and a 1.0/2.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first for CBS with 16.73 million viewers and finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was second with 11.6 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 key demo rating. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” repeat was third with 3.28 million viewers compared to the 2.45 million for FOX's new “Glee,” while both dramas averaged a 1.0 key demo rating. On The CW, “The Originals” averaged only 1.455 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 14.68 million viewers and also came out on top with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second overall and third in the key demo with “About a Boy” (7.23 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “Growing Up Fisher” (6.08 million and a 1.6 key demo). Airing in a special time period, a new “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 5.07 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, both up from last week. [ABC will want to note that “S.H.I.E.L.D.” won the hour among viewers 18-34.] FOX was third with “New Girl” (2.2 million and a 1.1 key demo) and “Mindy Project” (1.94 million and a 1.0 key demo) episodes. On The CW, “Supernatural” averaged 1.66 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” completed CBS' overall primetime sweep with 10.65 million viewers and tied for the 10 p.m. lead with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago Fire” also averaged a 1.7 key demo rating and drew 7.01 million viewers for second. ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap” premiere averaged only 3.14 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

[UPDATE: A couple small changes in Final Live+Same Day ratings: “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” ticked up to a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and to 5.52 million viewers. NBC's “The Voice” also rose a little to a 3.0 key demo rating and 11.815 million viewers, but “About a Boy” ticked down to a 1.8 key demo rating and “Growing Up Fisher” slipped to a 1.5 key demo rating, while the two comedies also dropped to 6.99 million viewers and 5.88 million viewers respectively. “New Girl” went up to a 1.2 key demo rating for FOX, but “Glee” and “Mindy” remained unchanged. And on The CW, “The Originals” went up to a 0.7 key demo rating and “Supernatural” went down to a 0.7 key demo rating.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.