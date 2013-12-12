TV Ratings: ‘Sing-Off’ tops ‘X Factor’, while ‘Survivor’ leads CBS Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 11, 2013.

“Criminal Minds” paced CBS’ easy Wednesday win overall, while “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” delivered the network’s best demo numbers as CBS also won among young viewers.

“Modern Family” bounced back from lows in its most recent airing and helped ABC finish Wednesday in second in most measures, while “The Sing-Off” had NBC in third, despite the relative failure of “Kelly Clarkson’s Cautionary Christmas Tale.”

Meanwhile, “The X Factor” continued to limp to the end of another season on FOX, while “The Tomorrow People” squandered more than half of its lead-in audience from a strong “Arrow.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.9 key demo rating was second for the night, followed by NBC’s 1.7 key demo rating. FOX averaged a 1.4 key demo rating, beating The CW’s 0.8 key demo rating for Wednesday.

Overall, CBS had a more comfortable victory averaging 10.26 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/10 share for Wednesday primetime. ABC was far back in second with 6.75 million viewers and a 4.4/7, beating NBC’s 3.6/6 and 5.725 million viewers. FOX averaged 4.89 million viewers and a 3.1/5, more than doubling the 2.23 million viewers and 1.4/2 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” averaged 9.81 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 to lead CBS in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC was second with “The Middle” (8.14 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “Back in the Game” (6.1 million and a 1.5 key demo). NBC’s “The Sing-Off” averaged 5.97 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, easily beating the 4.8 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for FOX’s “The X Factor.” The CW’s “Arrow” had a robust 3.04 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. [The CW wants to note that “Arrow” hit a series high with a 1.6 rating among men 18-34, a figure that was also The CW’s best showing in that demo since a 2010 episode of “Smallville.”]

9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” maintained CBS’ overall lead in the 9 p.m. hour with 11.02 million viewers, but slipped to second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC won the hour in the key demo and was second overall with “Modern Family” (10.53 million and a 3.5 key demo) and “Super Fun Night” (5.47 million and a 1.8 key demo). NBC’s “The Sing-Off” averaged 5.88 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating in its second hour, again beating the 4.98 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for FOX’s “X Factor.” On The CW, “The Tomorrow People” plunged to 1.43 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, blowing over half of its lead-in in most key demos.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 9.95 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Kelly Clarkson’s Cautionary Christmas Tale” averaged 5.33 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, compared to the 5.145 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for ABC’s “Nashville.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.