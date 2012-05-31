TV Ratings: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ rises for FOX, while CBS’ ‘Dogs’ premiere lacks bite

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, May 30, 2012.

The season’s second episode of “So You Think You Can Dance” was up from last Thursday’s premiere and gave FOX a huge advantage in young viewers and a slim lead overall on Wednesday night.

Despite a regionally desirable Stanley Cup, NBC’s hockey coverage came in low, while CBS’ series premiere of “Dogs in the City” drew a less-than-impressive Wednesday audience.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.6 rating for Wednesday night, far ahead of the 1.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.2 rating and the 1.0 rating for NBC followed, while The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating.

Overall, FOX averaged a 4.3 rating/7 share and 6.97 million viewers, edging out the 4.4/7 and 6.545 million viewers for CBS for the night. There was a big drop to ABC’s 2.4/4 and 3.57 million viewers and then to NBC’s 1.7/3 and 2.71 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.15 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for Wednesday.

[Univision averaged 3.15 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]

8 p.m. – CBS’ “Dogs in the City” premiere averaged 6.66 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour overall, but finished a distant second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was second overall with 6.48 million viewers and easily won the hour with a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 4.415 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, bettering the 2.92 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC’s Stanley Cup coverage. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 930,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo.

9 p.m. – FOX’s second hour of “So You Think You Can Dance” averaged 7.46 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second overall with 5.945 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” (4.41 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and “Happy Endings” (2.81 million and a 1.1 key demo) were third overall and second in the demo. NBC’s Stanley Cup coverage slipped to 2.43 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” drew 1.37 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime back in first with 7.03 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for a repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” NBC’s Stanley Cup averaged 2.78 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, compared to the 2.69 million viewers and 1.1 key demo for ABC’s repeats of “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” and “Modern Family.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.