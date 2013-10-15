TV Ratings: ‘The Blacklist’ levels for NBC Monday, while CBS boosts ‘Broke Girls’

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 14, 2013.

With new shows, early drops are the norm, so it’s notable that NBC’s “The Blacklist” was flat week-to-week and combined with “The Voice” to help the network rule Monday in all measures.

CBS saw some positives from shaking up its Monday comedies, with “2 Broke Girls” getting a small bump from “How I Met Your Mother” and both “Mom” and “Hostages” adding a few viewers thanks to a “Big Bang Theory” repeat. Despite those cosmetic changes, though, CBS still finished fourth for the night.

Meanwhile, FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” remains close-to-level, while “Hart of Dixie” maintained its premiere week advantage over “Beauty and the Beast” for The CW.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.0 rating for Monday night, easily winning the key demographic. FOX’s 2.3 rating was second in the key demo, followed by ABC’s 2.1 rating and the 2.0 rating for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, things were a bit closer with NBC averaging 13 million viewers and a 7.9 rating/12 share for Monday, beating out ABC’s 12.22 million viewers and a 8.0/12. FOX’s 7.32 million viewers and 4.5/7 were good enough for third, followed by CBS with 7.02 million viewers and a 4.4/7. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 997,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – NBC started primetime in first with 13.02 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Voice.” ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second overall with 12.59 million viewers and third with a 2.1 key demo rating. CBS took third overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (7.99 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (7.68 million and a 2.5 key demo). FOX’s “Bones” was fourth with 7.1 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, flat with last week. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.07 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” rose to 14.55 million viewers and a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49 to lead NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was up to 12.99 million viewers and tied for third with a 2.1 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and fourth in the key demo with a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (8.49 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo) and a new “Mom” (7.33 million and a 1.9 key demo). FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” was fourth with 7.54 million viewers and second with a 2.6 key demo rating. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 924,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Blacklist” averaged 11.44 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49, holding its own despite a slightly weaker “Voice” lead-in than last week. ABC’s “Castle” rose with 11.09 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, closing the gap on “Blacklist.” CBS’ “Hostages” was up a hair with 5.22 million viewers and flat with a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.