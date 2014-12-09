TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ leads Monday as ‘Mike & Molly’ return boosts CBS

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 8, 2014.

A soft episode of “The Voice” was Monday's top show in all measures, carrying NBC to primetime wins, while the return of “Mike & Molly” gave CBS a bit of a bump to finish second.

Among other Monday notables, ABC's “The Great Christmas Light Fight” premiered to solid numbers and helped boost “Castle” past NBC's struggling “State of Affairs” in the 10 p.m. hour. That, of course, may change since ABC had the Monday Night Football preemption in both Atlanta and major Wisconsin markets.

Meanwhile, with “Gotham” and “Sleepy Hollow” in repeats, FOX will apparently basically be The CW for a couple weeks on Mondays.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.2 rating for Monday primetime, topping CBS' 1.9 rating and ABC's 1.8 rating in the key demographic. FOX and The CW both averaged a 0.5 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.18 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/9 share for Monday primetime, edging out CBS' 8.765 million viewers and a 5.5/9 for the night. ABC was third with a 4.8/8 and 7.77 million viewers. There was a big drop to FOX's 1.88 million viewers and 1/2/2 and to The CW's 0.9/1 and 1.32 million.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” started primetime in first for NBC with 10.69 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second with “2 Broke Girls” (7.74 million and a 2.0 key demo) and the premiere of “Mike & Molly” (7.95 million and a 1.8 key demo). The first hour of ABC's “The Great Christmas Light Fight” was third with an NFL-inflated 7.68 million viewers and 1.8 key demo rating. FOX's “Gotham” repeat averaged 2.16 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 1.41 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for The CW's “The Originals.”

9 p.m. – NBC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.585 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Voice.” CBS's “Scorpion” was up from its last original airing with 9.91 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating for second. ABC's football-inflated “The Great Christmas Light Fight” was third with 7.59 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. FOX's “Sleepy Hollow” repeat averaged 1.6 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, while The CW's “Jane the Virgin” rose a hair to 1.24 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” moved into first overall for the 10 p.m. hour with 8.54 million viewers for CBS, finishing tied for second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Castle” was second with 8.04 million viewers and, at least temporarily, won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. On NBC, “State of Affairs” averaged 6.27 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating.

[UPDATE: Taking football out of the equation caused ABC to take a predictable dip in Live+Same Day Finals. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” was down to 6.83 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, while “Castle” was down to 7.32 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. The premiere of “Mike & Molly” was up a bit to 8.06 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.