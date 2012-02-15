TV Ratings: Tuesday viewers choo-choo-choose CBS, ‘NCIS’ on Valentine’s Day

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 14, 2012.

Valentine’s Day took a bite out of the Tuesday TV audience, but the bottom line was pretty familiar, with CBS’ “NCIS” duo and “Unforgettable” running the table for the night.

In other ratings news, it was a soft launch for ABC’s “Cougar Town,” a big Week 2 drop for ABC’s “The River” and yet another series low for The CW’s struggling “Ringer.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.1 rating for the night, topping FOX’s 2.7 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.9 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.6 rating. The CW posted a 0.3 key rating for Tuesday night.

Overall, CBS won in a rout, averaging 15.49 million viewers to go with a 9.5 rating/15 share. FOX’s 3.8/6 and 6.255 million viewers finished second, edging out ABC’s 3.6/6 and 5.79 million viewers and NBC’s 3.4/6 and 5.36 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 909,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.81 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday primetime.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first with 19.42 million viewers and a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Glee” took another big drop to 6.875 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating. On ABC, “Last Man Standing” (7.59 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating) led into the season premiere of “Cougar Town” (4.85 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating). [Regarding “Cougar Town,” ABC expressed pleasure at the 82 percent demo retention, better than the season average, and also noted the across-the-board 7 percent decline in TV Usage among adults 18-49 for Valentine’s Day night.] NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.72 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, a repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 749,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” had one of the night’s smaller week-to-week declines with 16.06 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 (possibly even finishing up in the key demo). NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was second with 5.93 million viewers and third with a 2.1 key demo rating. FOX was third overall and second in the key demo for the hour with “New Girl” (6.58 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo) and “Raising Hope” (4.69 million and a 2.1 key demo). ABC’s “The River” fell to 4.985 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in its second week, a big drop even from the lowest point of its two-hour premiere. The CW’s “Ringer” average 1.07 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” closed the night with 10.97 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Body of Proof” averaged 6.155 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. And NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged 4.44 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.