TV Ratings: ‘Under the Dome’ returns low, while ‘MasterChef’ helps FOX split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 30, 2014.

The second season premiere of “Under the Dome” came in way below last summer's premiere and last fall's finale, but the Stephen King-scripted episode still ranked as Monday night's top show in all measures.

While “Under the Dome” helped CBS lead Monday night overall, a strong episode for “MasterChef” let FOX score a narrow win in the key demo.

Among other notables, “American Ninja Warrior” was down week-to-week and, despite the “Under the Dome” competition, ABC's “Mistresses” rose a tiny bit.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.7 rating for Monday primetime, edging out CBS' 1.6 rating for the night in the key demographic. ABC was a close second with a 1.4 key demo rating, followed by NBC's 1.2 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.875 million viewers and a 4.4 rating/7 share, holding off ABC's 5.55 million viewers and 3.7/6 for Monday night. FOX was a close third with 5.49 million viewers and a 3.4/6, followed by the 3.98 million viewers and 2.3/4 for NBC. The CW averaged 1.27 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – ABC's “The Bachelorette” started primetime in first with 6.2 million viewers, coming in second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “MasterChef” was second with 5.21 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. Repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mom” averaged 4.62 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in third, while NBC's “Harry Potter: The Making of Diagon Alley” primetime commercial averaged only 2.99 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW's new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and a repeat averaged 1.72 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – Two “Big Bang Theory” repeats won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.62 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, edging out the 6.4 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for ABC's “The Bachelorette.” FOX's “24: Live Another Day” averaged 5.76 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in third, beating the 4.22 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for NBC's “American Ninja Warrior.” On The CW, “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 812,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” won the 10 p.m. hour with 9.38 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. [September's “Dome” finale saw the drama draw over 12 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating.] “American Ninja Warrior” was a distant second for NBC with 4.71 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, followed by the 4.05 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC's “Mistresses.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.