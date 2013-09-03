TV Ratings: ‘Under the Dome’ ticks up on Monday after CBS-TWC settlement

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 2, 2013.

It’s impossible to know if there’s an iota of causality here, but on the night that CBS and Time Warner Cable ended a month-long blackout in several major cities, CBS’ “Under the Dome” posted minor growth in leading the network to Monday ratings wins.

The “Under the Dome” bump probably had very little to do with the TWC-CBS reconciliation, of course, since ABC’s “Mistresses” and NBC’s “Siberia” were also up and there were no big changes impacting those networks.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating for Monday night, topping the 1.4 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.1 key demo rating and the 0.7 key demo rating for FOX followed, while The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS had a little bit more breathing room with 6.82 million viewers for Monday primetime along with a 4.2 rating/7 share, well in front of the 4.3 million viewers and 2.4/4 for NBC. ABC was a close third with 4.17 million viewers and a 2.8/5, followed by FOX’s 1.1/2 and 1.76 million viewers and the 0.4/1 and 556,000 viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “American Ninja Warrior” started primetime in first with 5.35 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. ABC’s repeat of “Shark Tank” averaged 4.58 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, edging out the 4.24 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly” on CBS. FOX’s repeats of “Raising Hope” averaged 1.92 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, while The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 624,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – A second hour of “American Ninja Warrior” rose to 5.66 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 5.52 million viewers for second and tied for second with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Mistresses” averaged 4.105 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, the show’s best numbers since June. FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 1.61 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. On The CW, a new “Breaking Pointe” did only 488,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating (with a zero share).

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” dominated the 10 p.m. hour with 10.71 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “Castle” repeat averaged 3.82 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 1.89 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for NBC’s “Siberia.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.