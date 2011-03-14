TV Ratings: ‘Undercover Boss,’ ‘CSI: Miami’ lead CBS Sunday win

Fast National ratings for Sunday, March 13, 2011.

“Undercover Boss” and “CSI: Miami” were Sunday’s two most-watched programs and combined with ABC repeats to help CBS comfortably win the night both overall and in the coveted demographic.

Among adults 18-49, CBC did a 2.5 rating for the night. NBC was second with a 2.0 rating. FOX’s 1.9 rating was a close third in the key demographic. After winning primetime’s first two hours, ABC ended up with only a 1.6 rating in third.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.79 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/11 share. ABC was second with a 4.0/7 and nearly 6.7 million viewers. NBC was a close third with a 4.0/7 and 6.43 million viewers. FOX’s 2.3/4 and 4.03 million viewers finished fourth.

7 p.m. – “60 Minutes” kicked things off with 10.26 million viewers to win the 7 p.m. hour for CBS, even tying for the hour with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with 7.4 million viewers and tied for the demo win. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 5.55 million views, while FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “American Dad” finished fourth with 2.46 million viewers.





8 p.m. – ABC’s “Secret Millionaire” won the 8 p.m. hour with 11.27 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating, down by more than 1.3 million viewers and 0.6 in the demo from last week’s premiere. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” was second with 9.42 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating. FOX’s new episodes of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” finished third with 4.75 million viewers. On NBC, the second episode of “America’s Next Great Restaurant” averaged 4.18 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating for fourth, both down from last week’s disappointing premiere.

9 p.m. – CBS moved back into first in the 9 p.m. hour with 11.72 million viewers and a 2.9 rating in the key demo. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second with 7.365 million viewers and a 2.5 demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Desperate Housewives” averaged 4.92 million viewers, edging out the 4.87 million for FOX’s “Family Guy” repeat and a new “The Cleveland Show.”

10 p.m. – “CSI: Miami” was Sunday’s most watched show show with 11.77 million viewers, but finished second for the 10 p.m. hour in the key demographic with a 2.7 rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second with 8.61 million viewers and won the key demo with a 3.0 rating. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” repeat was third with 3.19 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.