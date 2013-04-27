TV Ratings: ‘Undercover Boss’ drives CBS on Friday as ‘Happy Endings’ drops ABC

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 26, 2013.

While “Shark Tank” was Friday’s top show among young viewers, “Undercover Boss” and “Blue Bloods” both took their hours and helped CBS win the night in the key demo and dominate overall.

After last week’s preemption-filled Friday, many shows came back weak, including “Grimm,” “Touch,” “Happy Endings” and “Nikita,” which was one of the few shows to aired as planned amidst the Boston coverage on the 19th.

While fans probably shouldn’t invest too heavily, CBS’ “Vegas” was one of the few shows with episode-to-episode growth, thanks at least in part to a bump for “Undercover Boss.”

For the night, CBS averaged a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, edging out the 1.2 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.0 key demo rating, beating FOX’s 0.8 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.82 million viewers and a 5.7 rating/10 share for Friday night, routing the 4.32 million viewers and 2.9/5 for ABC. NBC was third with 3.86 million and a 2.5/4, ahead of FOX’s 1.7/3 and 2.635 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 986,000 viewers on Friday.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” rose to 8.74 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. A new “Kitchen Nightmares” finished a distant second with 2.96 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, just in front of the 2.92 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for NBC’s “Fashion Star.” Blame non-responsive DVRs or whatever you want, but “Happy Endings” averaged a dismal 2.01 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating across two episodes. On The CW, “Nikita” did 1.18 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.





9 p.m. – “Vegas” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 7.36 million viewers and finished third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. “Shark Tank” was a strong second with 6.4 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” was third with 4.86 million viewers and second with a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX’s “Touch” averaged 2.315 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. The CW’s repeat averaged 796,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” completed CBS’ overall sweep with 10.36 million viewers and won the 10 p.m. hour with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 4.56 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, beating the 3.82 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC’s “Rock Center.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.