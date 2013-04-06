TV Ratings: ‘Vegas’ slumps on Friday, while rising ‘Happy Endings’ helps ABC split

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 5, 2013.

“Vegas” is the latest new drama to struggle in CBS’ otherwise strong Friday night, though the network still won overall, while ABC led among young viewers with “Shark Tank” and reasonable bump for “Happy Endings.”

Friday also saw some growth for “Grimm,” which did its best demo numbers of 2013. Taking a small drop was The CW’s “Nikita,” while “Cult” and “Touch” both lost a few viewers without falling in the demo.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.6 rating for Friday night, topping the 1.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 0.9 key demo rating, while FOX averaged a 0.6 key demo rating in fourth. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating, even for a full night of originals.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.94 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share to win Friday night. ABC was second with a 3.3/8 and 5.18 million viewers, beating NBC’s 2.4/4 and 3.67 million viewers. FOX averaged a 1.5/3 and 2.285 million, with The CW coming in with 924,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.





8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” averaged 8.45 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 to put CBS in first to start primetime. There was a massive drop to ABC in second with 2.99 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for two “Happy Endings” episodes, which rose a not-insignificant 0.3 from last week’s Fast Nationals in the key demo. NBC’s “Fashion Star” drooped to 2.58 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to 2.17 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating for a “Kitchen Nightmares” repeat on FOX. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.26 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Vegas” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 7.59 million viewers, but finished third with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. [In its one Friday airing, “Golden Boy” pulled in slightly fewer viewers and did a slightly higher demo number, but was essentially identical.] ABC’s “Shark Tank” had a strong week with 6.77 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” averaged 4.955 million viewers for third and a 1.5 key demo rating for second on the hour, way ahead of the 2.4 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for FOX’s “Touch.” On The CW, “Cult” averaged 589,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” completed CBS’ overall sweep with 10.77 million, but finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating and finished second with 5.775 million viewers. NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged 3.475 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.