TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ dip while ‘NCIS’ leads Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 5, 2013.

Staying true to recent form, “The Voice” simultaneously dropped week-to-week and also carried NBC to a Tuesday win among young viewers, while steady “NCIS” (and dropping “NCIS: Los Angeles”) paced an overall win for CBS.

After one week away, ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returned and continued a slow-but-steady ratings decline, as “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” celebrated last week’s back-nine orders with drops as well. [ABC wants to note that “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was flat among adults 18-34 and up slightly among men 18-34, if you prefer that spin.]

On the positive side of things, FOX’s comedies returned after a week away and “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” were both up a hair, while “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” outdrew “New Girl” for the second straight airing.

And on The CW, “The Originals” tied “Supernatural” in the key demo, beat “Supernatural” among young women and narrowed the gap overall, but still hasn’t received a full-season order.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.9 rating for Tuesday night, topping CBS’ 2.4 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.6 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 1.5 key demo rating. The CW did a 0.9 key demo rating for Tuesday.

Overall, though, it was a rout for CBS, which averaged 15.115 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime, far ahead of the 9.72 million viewers and 5.9/9 for NBC. ABC was third overall with 4.935 million viewers and a 3.2/5, beating FOX’s 2.1/3 and 3.58 million viewers. The CW averaged a 1.3/2 and 2.07 million viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 18.98 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49, business as usual. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 7.03 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating for second, down a tiny bit from last airing, but still ahead of the 6.82 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” FOX was fourth with “Dads” (3.67 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.89 million and a 1.6 key demo), both flat from two weeks ago. The CW’s “The Originals” averaged 2.03 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.





9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour with its usual 14.65 million viewers, but came in second with a lowish 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 11.915 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.5 key demo rating, up in viewers and flat in the key demo with the comparable hour last week. ABC was third overall and fourth among young viewers with “The Goldbergs” (5.01 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (3.765 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo, compared to FOX’s “New Girl” (3.87 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.88 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.1 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 11.71 million viewers and finished second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was down from last week’s comparable hour with 10.42 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “In The Spotlight with Robin Roberts” averaged 3.39 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.