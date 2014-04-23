TV Ratings: ‘Voice’ and CBS repeats lead Tuesday while ‘Supernatural’ rises sharply

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 22, 2014.

NBC's “The Voice” was down week-to-week, but it still combined with steady “About a Boy” and “Growing Up Fisher” to help the network win Tuesday in the key demo. Meanwhile, procedural repeats still dominated overall for CBS.

With “NCIS” airing repeats, ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” got a solid audience bump, but was actually down from last week's 9 p.m. hour in the key demo.

There were a few other notables on a repeat-filled evening.

FOX's “The Mindy Project,” which gets very little good news, actually built on last week's overall audience and maintained its demo number despite a “New Girl” repeat (and a weak new “Glee”) as a lead-in.

Meanwhile, The CW's “Supernatural” opened up what I'm assuming is its widest gap over “The Originals.” “Supernatural” was actually up 37 percent in total viewers, but I'm told the only preemption was in Syracuse.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.8 rating for Tuesday night, comfortably topping the 1.2 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.1 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 0.9 key demo rating and the 0.8 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.41 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/10 share, far ahead of the 7.26 million viewers and 4.7/8 for NBC on Tuesday. There was a big drop to ABC's 3.76 million viewers and 2.4/4 and then to FOX's 2.14 million viewers and 1.4/2. The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.8 million viewers for Tuesday.

[Univision averaged 3.16 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49.]

8 p.m. – “The Voice” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 10.95 million viewers and also won among adults 18-49 with a 2.7 rating. CBS' “NCIS” repeat averaged 10.415 million viewers for second and finished third with a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” rose to 5.69 million viewers but didn't see growth with a 1.8 key demo rating. FOX's “Glee” was fourth with 2.49 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, topping the 1.42 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for The CW's “The Originals.”

9 p.m. – CBS' repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 10.19 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC was second overall and first among adults 18-49 with “About a Boy” (7.16 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “Growing Up Fisher” (5.98 million and a 1.5 key demo). ABC's repeats of “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” averaged 2.55 million viewers for third, but finished fifth with a 0.7 key demo rating. The CW was actually fourth overall for the hour with 2.17 million viewers for “Supernatural,” which came in third for the hour with a 0.9 key demo rating (and tied for second in the 18-34 demo). FOX followed with a “New Girl” repeat (1.43 million and a 0.6 key demo) and a new “Mindy Project” (2.14 million and a 1.0 key demo rating).

10 p.m. – A “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 7.62 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. A “Chicago Fire” repeat drew 4.27 million viewers and did a 0.9 key demo rating for NBC, compared to the 3.035 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.