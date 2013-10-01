TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘Blacklist’ lead NBC Monday, while weak ‘Men’ hurts CBS

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 30, 2013.

NBC’s “The Voice” and “The Blacklist” held up reasonably well from last week’s premieres to lead NBC to comfortable wins on Monday night in all key measures.

With most of the big premieres going last week, CBS had the night’s lone launch. The 8:30 comedy “We Are Men” came in weak, under last year’s “Partners” launch, and helped contribute to poor numbers for the rest of CBS’ lineup, including “Hostages,” which didn’t get to enjoy the glow of solid DVR numbers for long.

Nearly everything was down from last week, so it’s notable to mention that FOX’s “Bones” bounced back to its premiere level, perhaps helping “Sleepy Hollow” retain most of its Week 2 audience.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.3 rating for Monday night, dominating in the key demographic. FOX was second with a 2.6 key demo rating, followed closely by ABC and CBS’ 2.1 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 13.46 million viewers and an 8.2 rating/13 share for Monday primetime, topping ABC’s 7.8/12 and 12.16 million viewers. FOX was a distant third with a 4.5/7 and 7.5 million viewers, beating CBS’ 4.4/7 and 6.77 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 1.05 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” started primetime in first with 12.95 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second overall with 12.53 million viewers and fourth with a 2.0 key demo rating, tying a series low for Mondays. There was a tight battle for third. FOX’s “Bones” averaged 7.067 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, both up from last week. CBS, meanwhile, saw “How I Met Your Mother” (7.735 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo) drop and “We Are Men” (6.4 million and a 2.0 key demo) open weak. The CW’s IHeartRadio Music Festival broadcast averaged 1.19 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 15.35 million viewers and a 5.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Voice.” ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” rose to 13.08 million viewers, but stayed flat with a 2.0 key demo rating in fourth. FOX stayed third overall with 7.93 million viewers for “Sleepy Hollow” and finished second with a 3.0 key demo rating. CBS’ “2 Broke Girls” (7.59 million and a 2.4 key demo) and “Mom” (6.93 million and a 2.2 key demo rating) struggled. The CW’s concert footage averaged 914,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Blacklist” retained strongly in its second week, averaging 12.08 million viewers and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49, though the freshman success did benefit from several minutes of “Voice” overrun. ABC’s “Castle” lost some viewers week-to-week with 10.86 million, but equalled its key demo premiere with a 2.2 rating. CBS’ “Hostages” averaged 5.99 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in its second week, off by 18 percent in the key demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.