TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘Dancing’ and World Series Game 5 battle on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 28, 2013.

Another tight World Series game between the Red Sox and Cardinals gave FOX decent Monday ratings, but the baseball wasn’t able to topple NBC and “The Voice” for the Monday ratings crown among young viewers.

FOX did still manage to win the night overall, holding off ABC, which had a narrow advantage over NBC in second.

The baseball game didn’t take much of a bite out of the Monday competition, with “Blacklist” and “Castle” both posting tiny gains and most of the CBS comedies staying flat. The night’s only notable decline came from CBS’ “Mom.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.8 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 3.5 key demo rating for its two hours of Monday primetime, though it would have tied NBC if the 10 p.m. hour were included. CBS was a distant third with a 2.1 key demo rating, followed closely by ABC’s 2.0 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, FOX averaged 12.59 million viewers and a 7.7 rating/11 share for its two primetime hours on Monday. The numbers are strange here, because in FOX’s two primetime hours, it actually finished behind ABC and CBS, but including their 10 p.m. hours, ABC averaged 12.21 million viewers and an 8.0/12, while NBC averaged a 7.4/11 and 12.2 million. CBS was fourth with 6.615 million viewers and a 4.3/7, beating the 999,000 viewers and 0.7/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first with 12.54 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” which finished fourth with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 12.47 million viewers and comfortably won the hour with a 4.0 key demo rating. FOX’s World Series coverage was third with 11.44 million viewers and second with a 3.0 key demo rating. CBS was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (7.63 million and a 2.9 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (7.6 million and a 2.6 key demo). The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.13 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – FOX’s baseball coverage averaged 13.75 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour overall and finished second with a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second overall with 13.46 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was right in the mix with 13.4 million viewers and fourth with a 2.1 key demo rating. CBS was fourth overall and third in the key demo with a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (7.94 million and a 2.5 key demo) and a new “Mom” (6.61 million and a 2.1 key demo). The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 866,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” maintained its recent slim overall lead over “Blacklist,” with the ABC drama averaging 10.68 million viewers compared to the 10.66 million for NBC’s freshman hit. “Blacklist” did, however, easily win the hour among adults 18-49, with a 3.1 rating, compared to the 2.1 key demo rating for “Castle.” CBS’ “Hostages” was third with 4.95 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.