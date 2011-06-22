TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘Got Talent’ dominate Tuesday, while ABC shows open soft

NBC’s combo of “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” was down slightly from last week, but still more than enough to dominate the Tuesday ratings competition. Meanwhile, ABC got very modest debut results for “101 Ways to Leave a Game Show” and “Combat Hospital.”

NBC won the night easily, with a 3.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 11.9 million viewers overall. ABC was a distant second in the demographic, with a 1.6, and 5.4 million viewers. FOX averaged a 1.4 rating and 3.3 million viewers, while CBS was second in viewers with 7.6 million but only got a 1.1 demo rating. The CW was, as usual, irrelevant, with a 0.3 rating and 885,000 viewers.

8 p.m. — “America’s Got Talent” (3.2 demo rating, 12 million viewers) won the hour for NBC. FOX’s “Masterchef” was second (1.8, 4.1 million), while ABC’s special airing of “Wipeout,” designed to give a boost to the new shows, didn’t stir up much interest (1.7, 5.3 million). CBS’ “NCIS” repeat drew 9.1 million viewers but only a 1.3 demo rating, while a CW “One Tree Hill” rerun got a 0.4 and 979,000.

9 p.m. — The first hour of “The Voice” averaged a 4.2 demo rating and 12.1 million viewers, easily leaving in the dust ABC’s “101 Ways to Leave a Game Show” debut (1.9, 5.5 million), CBS’ “NCIS: LA” repeat (1.3, 8.8 million), a pair of “Raising Hope” reruns on FOX (1.1, 2.5 million), and the CW’s rerun of “Hellcats” (0.3, 791,000).

10 p.m. – “The Voice” went up in demos, to a 4.4, while going down slightly in total viewers, with 11.5 million. “Combat Hospital” opened with a 1.2 and 5.3 million, which isn’t great but at least did better than CBS’ “The Good Wife” rerun (0.7, 4.8 million).



All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.