TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘One Big Happy’ dips help ‘NCIS’-led CBS win Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 24, 2015.

“NCIS” and “NCIS: New Orleans” led CBS' overall primetime rout, while “Person of Interest” toppled a special “Night Shift” to help CBS score a slim Tuesday win among young viewers as well.

“NCIS: New Orleans” was up over its last airing and “Person of Interest” added viewers.

Most of Tuesday's non-CBS offerings were down, including “The Flash,” “iZombie” and “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” NBC's “The Voice” took a dip and the 9 p.m. comedy block of “Undateable” and “One Big Happy” fell accordingly.

One of the few shows to at least stay flat was FOX's “Hell's Kitchen,” but even the season finale of “The Mindy Project” was down a hair from an already low point.

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.8 rating for Tuesday night, edging out ABC's 1.7 rating in the key demographic. ABC's 1.2 key demo rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for FOX followed, with The CW's 0.9 key demo rating a close fifth.

Overall, CBS won easily with an estimated 13.15 million viewers and an 8.2 rating/14 share for Tuesday primetime. There was a big drop to NBC's 6.64 million viewers and 4.3/7 and another big drop to ABC's 4.29 million viewers and 2.7/5. FOX averaged a 1.7/3 and 2.78 million viewers, nipping The CW's 2.64 million viewers and 1.5/3 for Tuesday.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” led the 8 p.m. hour with 16.01 million viewers and finished second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 11.2 million viewers and hour-winning 2.7 key demo rating for NBC's “The Voice.” ABC was third overall and fourth in the key demo with new episodes of “Fresh Off The Boat” (4.95 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Repeat After Me” (3.555 million and a 1.0 key demo). “Hell's Kitchen” had FOX in fourth overall with 3.7 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating, ahead of the 3.21 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for The CW's “The Flash.”

9 p.m. – “NCIS: New Orleans” held CBS' first place position overall with 14.25 million viewers and also won the 9 p.m. hour with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second overall and third in the key demo with “Undateable” (5.24 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “One Big Happy” (3.95 million and a 1.2 key demo), compared to the 4.2 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” The CW was fourth overall with the 2.06 million viewers for “iZombie,” which was tied for fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating. FOX was fifth overall and tied for fourth in the key demo with a “New Girl” repeat (1.68 million and a 0.7 key demo) and the season finale of “The Mindy Project” (2.05 million and a 0.8 key demo).

10 p.m. – CBS' “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour easily with 9.19 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Forever” averaged 4.41 million viewers for second and a 0.9 key demo rating for third, compared to the 4.14 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC's special airing of “Night Shift.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.