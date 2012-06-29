TV Ratings: ‘Wipeout’ return boosts ABC to Thursday split with CBS repeats

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 28, 2012.

The return of “Wipeout” helped ABC to a share of the Thursday night crown among young viewers, but the night was still nominated overall by CBS repeats.

Meanwhile, the numbers continued to be unimpressive for ABC’s “Duets” and FOX’s “Take Me Out” and “The Choice,” though NBC’s “Saving Hope” saw gains over last week’s airing.

For the night, ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.1 rating and the 1.0 rating for NBC followed closely. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS won easily with an average of 6.54 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/7 share for the night. ABC was second with a 3.0/5 and 4.99 million viewers, beating NBC’s 2.8/5 and 4.325 million viewers. FOX averaged a 1.7/3 and 2.61 million viewers, still way ahead of the 0.5/1 and 763,000 viewers for The CW.

[For whatever it’s worth, Univision actually beat all five networks for Thursday night with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, while averaging 3.63 million viewers overall.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 6.88 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “2 Broke Girls.” NBC’s Olympic Trials coverage was second with 6.16 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. Then there was a big drop to the weak 4.23 million viewers and 1.0 key demo for ABC’s “Duets” and the 2.32 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for FOX’s “Take Me Out.” The CW’s “Breaking Pointe” was flat with 871,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – A repeat of “Person of Interest” kept CBS in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 6.53 million viewers, but dropped the network to third with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Wipeout” premiere was second with 5.89 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating, best of the night. NBC’s “Saving Hope” averaged 3.29 million viewers for third and a 0.7 key demo rating for fourth. FOX’s “The Choice” was fourth overall with 2.895 million viewers and second with a 1.2 key demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 654,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS closed the night in first with nearly 6.2 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for a repeat of “The Mentalist.” ABC’s “Rookie Blue” also averaged a 1.1 key demo rating and finished second with 4.85 million viewers. NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged 3.52 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.