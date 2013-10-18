TV Ratings: ‘Wonderland’ and ‘Elementary’ struggle as ‘Big Bang’ leads CBS Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, October 17, 2013.
“Big Bang Theory” led CBS to its usual Thursday wins and helped both “The Millers” and “Crazy Ones” post tiny gains among young viewers. However, both “Two and a Half Men” and “Elementary” posted ugly numbers to close CBS’ night.
Speaking of ugly numbers, “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” took a big drop for ABC and looks like yet another fast Thursday 8 p.m. disappointment for the network, even while “Scandal” ticked back up after last week’s small declines.
NBC continued its Thursday struggles as well, with none of its shows going above 4 million viewers for the second straight week, though “Parks and Recreation” and “Parenthood” both were up a hair with 1.3 key demo ratings.
Finally, The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” was up from its early season airings, leading into a very mixed launch for the new drama “Reign,” which will make me do some deeper analysis either today or tomorrow.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.6 rating for Thursday night, beating the 2.4 rating for ABC and FOX’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.2 key demo rating, nipping the 1.0 key demo rating for The CW. [The CW and NBC tied for fourth among adults 18-34 with a 1.0 rating, if you care about such things.]
Overall, CBS had more breathing room, averaging an estimated 10.71 million viewers and a 6.7 rating/11 share. FOX was second with 8.4 million viewers and a 5.2/8, beating the 5.1/7 and 7.52 million viewers for ABC. NBC’s 3.415 million viewers and 2.3/4 and the 2.42 million viewers and 1.5/2 for The CW followed.
8 p.m. – CBS kicked off primetime in first with “The Big Bang Theory” (17.2 million and a 4.9 key demo) and “The Millers” 12.17 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo). FOX’s coverage of the Red Sox and Tigers drew 8.64 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” slipped to 4.5 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in its second airing. NBC was fourth overall and fifth in the key demo with “Parks and Recreation” (3.245 million and a 1.3 key demo rating) and “Welcome to the Family” (2.45 million and a 0.9 key demo). The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 2.84 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS held a slim overall lead in the 9 p.m. hour and tied for second in the key demo with “The Crazy Ones” (9.53 million and a 2.5 key demo) and “Two and a Half Men” (8.52 million and a 2.1 key demo). ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” as second with a low 8.58 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s baseball coverage slipped to third with 8.17 million viewers and tied for second with a 2.3 key demo rating. NBC was fourth with “Sean Saves the World” (3.37 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo) and “The Michael J. Fox Show” (3.53 million and a 1.2 key demo). The CW’s “Reign” premiere averaged just over 2 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, almost identical to what an encore of “The Originals” did last week, albeit with some demo differences I’ll write about later.
10 p.m. – “Scandal” won the 10 p.m. hour for ABC with 9.46 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating, both up. CBS’ “Elementary” hit series lows with 8.41 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, still holding off the 3.95 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for “Parenthood.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
I really cannot believe that “Welcome to the Family” hasn’t been cancelled yet. NBC is a mess – and not even a hot mess.
The consensus was that ABC was taking a huge risk putting Wonderland on Thursday instead of airing it between cycles of the mother ship, do they try to move it to Sundays to see if it can be saved?
Certainly seems like it’d make a lot of sense. Cancel Betrayal and perhaps move Revenge to 10P.
If they believe in “Wonderland,” that’s probably their only choice. If they decide that “Wonderland” isn’t worth fighting for, though…
-Daniel
Coming in to this season, the general consensus seemed to be that this season would be the last for Parks and Recreation. After its dismal premiere, that prediction certainly seemed fair. But after four weeks, it’s held those numbers, dismal though they may be, every single week while everything else has fallen off. By default, it has somehow become NBC’s highest-rated comedy in the 18-49 demo once again.
Obviously it’s early, and there’s lots of room for the show to fall even further, especially once American Idol returns in January. This could also be the year that NBC takes the nuclear option and cancels every single one of its comedies. But if Parks can hold its current number and none of NBC’s midseason comedies show signs of life, I would not be surprised to see NBC grudgingly hand it yet another renewal, even if its only for 13 episodes with a “final season” tag attached. The fact that it’s owned by NBC and has a syndication deal in place with FXX certainly doesn’t hurt its chances.
Jared – The “It’s NBC, so anything could happen” rule is ALWAYS in effect. And certainly, once again, it’s not NBC’s biggest problem. The same could be true, once again, with “Community” when it comes back.
-Daniel
Now that we’re settling into the season, do you think the numbers will start to level out and stay constant?
Scoopie77 – Leveling is a slow process, but a lot of the stuff this week SEEMS to be moving in that direction.
-Daniel
That was a great episode of TVD. I was like “OMG what?” at at the same time “Of course, that makes sense!”
I’m worried about Elemantary. It does its thing really well and I really enjoy it.
Reign did better than I expected actually.