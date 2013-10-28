TV Ratings: World Series Game 3, NFL overrun lead FOX to Sunday wins

Fast National ratings for Sunday, October 27, 2013.

While NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage topped FOX’s World Series baseball among young viewers, FOX also had NFL overrun on Sunday night, helping the network to ratings wins in most measures.

Due to the nature of live sporting events, of course, FOX and NBC’s ratings are preliminary and subject to change, as are the numbers for CBS, which had some minor NFL delays in a handful of major markets.

The only network that probably won’t have any major changes was ABC and despite all the competition, the network saw small gains for “Once Upon a Time” and “Betrayal.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 5.3 rating for its three hours of Sunday primetime, beating the 4.5 rating for NBC in the key demographic. There was a big drop to ABC and CBS’ 1.5 key demo rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 17.36 million viewers and a 10.3 rating/16 share for its chunk of Sunday night, far ahead of the 12.31 million viewers and 7.2/11 for NBC. CBS was a reasonably strong third with 9.11 million viewers and a 5.8/9, followed by the 5.55 million viewers and 3.4/5 for ABC.

[Univision averaged just under 2.8 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday night.]

7 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 20.57 million viewers and a 7.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NFL overrun and postgame. CBS was second overall with 10.31 million viewers and third with a 1.5 key demo rating for “60 Minutes,” which also included eight minutes of NFL overrun in some markets. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third overall with 6.12 million viewers and fourth with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “Football Night in America” followed with 6.035 million viewers and finished second with a 2.0 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – The start of FOX’s Red Sox/Cardinals coverage led the 8 p.m. hour with 16.63 million viewers and finished second with a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s Packers-Vikings action was second overall with 13.9 million viewers and won the hour with a 5.0 key demo rating. “The Amazing Race” drew 8.23 million viewers and did a 1.7 key demo rating for CBS. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” averaged 6.995 million viewers for fourth and a 2.2 key demo rating for third.

9 p.m. – Sunday Night Football took the lead for the 9 p.m. hour with 15.39 million viewers and a 5.7 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. FOX’s World Series coverage averaged 14.89 million viewers and a 4.2 key demo rating for second. A heavily hyped new “The Good Wife” averaged 9.09 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for CBS, basically flat. ABC’s “Revenge” averaged 5.645 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC stayed in first with 13.91 million viewers and a 5.3 key demo rating for Sunday Night Football in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Mentalist” was second with 8.81 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, topping the 3.42 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC’s “Betrayal.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.